Democratic socialist Nithya Raman beats Karen Bass in L.A. mayoral race

Nithya Raman, a democratic socialist, has beaten incumbent Mayor Karen Bass in the Los Angeles mayoral race.

Ms. Raman, 44, won the election against Ms. Bass, 73, according to The Associated Press. Ms. Bass called Ms. Raman, a city council member, on Thursday to concede.

“I have committed to ensuring a smooth and seamless transition,” Ms. Bass, who has been mayor since 2022, said in a statement. “Moving this city forward is what Los Angeles needs from all of us.”

Ms. Raman becomes the latest in a string of democratic socialists who have won elections in the last year, following prominent wins in New York City from Mayor Zohran Mamdani and U.S. Rep-elect Darializa Avila Chevalier.

Ms. Raman, an Indian immigrant who moved to the U.S. as a child, became a champion of Angelenos who are angry about rent increases in their city, among other causes.

“I am going to City Hall to work every single day to earn your trust, and to earn your trust in this city again,” Ms. Raman said Thursday during her victory speech. “That work starts now.”

She also credited Ms. Bass, who “has given decades of her life to making this city what it is today.”

Ms. Raman backed Ms. Bass during the early days of this election cycle before launching her own campaign in February.