Owner of Adams Morgan club indicted on federal methamphetamine trafficking charges

Federal prosecutors charged an Adams Morgan club owner with distributing methamphetamine twice over the summer.

Aman Weldemariam, 34, of the District, owns the Green Island Cafe and the Club Heaven and Hell, both in a building on 18th Street NW.

The Office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia said Tuesday that he distributed more than 500 grams of methamphetamine on July 16 and Aug. 3.

Prosecutors charged Weldemariam on two counts of unlawful distribution and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. He is alleged to have sold more than 8 pounds of the drug in total.

Law enforcement officers found about a kilogram of powder suspected to be cocaine on Weldemariam when he was arrested Tuesday in Northeast. They also found a gun and about 140 Suboxone strips in his residence and discovered another 200 strips, a digital scale and drug-packaging material at his businesses, prosecutors said.

Weldemariam will face enhanced penalties if convicted due to a 2017 conviction in Fairfax County on a drug charge for which he served more than a year in prison, according to the indictment.

In addition, Weldemariam was convicted on drug charges in Richmond County, Virginia, in 2020. He was on probation for those two offenses at the time of his latest arrests, the U.S. attorney's office said.