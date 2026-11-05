Des Moines postal worker accused of shooting 2 colleagues

A postal worker is in custody after she shot two coworkers in Des Moines, Iowa, police say.

The shooting occurred at about 9:10 a.m. Thursday.

Three people were injured in total during the melee. Two of the three suffered gunshot wounds while the third person was injured after falling during the incident, Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said, according to KCCI.

The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, and all three are being treated at local hospitals, Sgt. Parizek said. The police did not name the suspected shooter or any of the three victims.

The initial investigation determined that the shooting took place on the building’s second floor, which is inaccessible to the public, and that 10 to 12 shots were fired, Sgt. Parizek said, according to the Des Moines Register.

The suspect, who has not been charged, was captured on a bike trail east of the post office without further incident 11 minutes after the shooting, the police said.