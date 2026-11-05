Rush announces Las Vegas Sphere residency in 2027

Canadian rock band Rush said it’s ready to perform at the Las Vegas Sphere in May.

The new show, “Elevate From the Norm,” will consist of five performances at the massive $2.3 billion venue that opened in September 2023.

Rush is currently on its “50 Something” world tour, its first in 11 years, which will wrap with the Vegas dates.

Rush in its current form consists of bassist-vocalist Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson. Original drummer Neil Peart died of brain cancer in 2020. German drummer Anika Nilles has replaced Peart on the current tour, and keyboardist Loren Gold rounds out the lineup.

Of the residency, Mr. Lee said, “When I first heard of Sphere, I thought to myself, ‘Wow, what a shame that Rush is no longer touring, because this venue sounds tailor-made for the kind of visual attitude with which we have always designed our shows.’

“Normally we spend months designing the visual effects for our shows and this scenario seemed like the cherry on top of the ice cream for our design team,” he continued in his statement. “But life is nothing if not surprising and now, here we are, living and touring in the present tense and we are able to make that particular dream come true.”

It was announced last week that a new Sphere venue would be opening in Maryland’s National Harbor in 2030. Vegas’ Sphere is built for 20,000 people, while Maryland’s will have a capacity of 6,000.