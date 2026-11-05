FBI agent accused of running over man and leaving him unconscious on bench in NYC, say feds

An FBI agent driving the wrong way on a Brooklyn, New York, street blew through a stoplight and plowed into a pedestrian, knocking him out, then dragged the man’s body and bag to a nearby bench where he left him, federal prosecutors charged Thursday.

Andrew Reyes was driving his FBI Chevrolet Impala, with lights activated early in the morning on Feb. 3, when he ran the red light at Ocean Parkway and Beverley Road, authorities said. He hit a man crossing the street, knocking him unconscious.

Mr. Reyes stopped, got out of his vehicle, dragged the man from the street to the sidewalk, put him on a bench, then went and got the man’s bag and put it next to him, the indictment says. Mr. Reyes then got back in his vehicle and took off.

Prosecutors said he never called for medical attention or reported the incident to supervisors.

When asked later by agents about it during a May interview, he denied the incident.

The indictment was handed down on Monday. Mr. Reyes stands charged with deprivation of civil rights and making false statements.

Mr. Reyes, 30, joined the FBI in 2023. He is no longer a special agent, according to the Justice Department’s press release.