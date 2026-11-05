Texas talent: Newcomers to politics have musical backgrounds

The stars are “big and bright” in Texas, indeed.

Apart from Democrat James Talarico’s win over Republican Ken Paxton on Tuesday night, two other newcomers to Texas politics, Bobby Pulido and Nathan Johnson, both won their elections, and both share a musical background.

Mr. Pulido, who flipped a Republican congressional seat in Texas’ 15th District, is a Tejano star who won a Latin Grammy last year. Tejano is a musical style that blends American and Mexican influences. Mr. Pulido is the son of Robert Pulido, who is credited as one of the pioneers of the genre.

Mr. Pulido has been known since the mid-’90s for his music and albums that have landed in the top 10 on the Mexican Billboard charts.

In a completely different genre, Mr. Johnson, Texas’ new Democratic attorney general, was a composer on the long-running anime series “Dragon Ball Z.”

Before becoming a lawyer and Texas state senator, Mr. Johnson composed the music for 67 episodes and five movies based on the series in the early to mid-’90s.

“It got me street cred with my kids’ friends, and it gave me a creative outlet and a cultural connection that very few people have had the opportunity to have,” he wrote about his work on the show in a June 22 Facebook post.