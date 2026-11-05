Democrat who quit Iowa race wins anyway

He quit the race, stopped campaigning and said he needed to focus on his health. But he won an Iowa state House district anyway.

Democrat Eric Armstrong, a former railroad executive, defeated Republican nominee Keith Jones by about 10 percentage points and 865 votes in a red-leaning state House district.

That came after Mr. Armstrong suspended his bid in September.

He said early that month, “Because I must prioritize my health and recovery at this time, I am stepping down from my campaign, effective immediately. This was a deeply difficult choice. However, I know it is the right one.

“Our district deserves a representative who can give 100% of their energy to this race. Right now, I must focus on healing so that I can continue to serve our community in other ways in the future.”

Mr. Armstrong’s name stayed on Tuesday’s ballot because he announced his decision more than two weeks after the deadline to withdraw.

He told The New York Times in a Wednesday morning phone call that he would do his “best to represent” his district.

“But I still have health issues; that’s what I’m struggling with,” he added.

He has not specified what those problems are.

The seat was previously held by Josh Turek, who defeated Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson in a high-profile Senate race.

Mr. Turek flipped the 20th House District seat in 2022 and did not seek reelection to it. Now Mr. Armstrong has it.