Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Washington Times

    Missing pregnant woman found in Mexico after gunpoint kidnapping from Washington home

    By Matt Delaney,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36gRiO_0wKK3DoS00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AGv2K_0wKK3DoS00

    Police in Washington state on Wednesday said a pregnant woman was found in Mexico over a week after she was taken from her Seattle-area home during an armed kidnapping, and authorities captured a suspect in Texas.

    Auburn, Washington, police said Jackelin Perez was located by Mexican authorities 10 days after her Oct. 13 disappearance. Auburn police didn’t specify where in the country she was found.

    Police initially said they suspected Ms. Perez, who is 21 and six weeks pregnant, was taken from her home "under duress."

    Once she was found south of the border, the victim confirmed to police that she was kidnapped at gunpoint.

    "We believe the kidnapping was related to illegal activity in which she was not involved," Auburn police said in a news release. "The kidnappers brought her to Mexico and subsequently released her. We are currently investigating the reasons for her release in Mexico."

    Mexican officials are working to send Ms. Perez to Guatemala, from where she and her husband immigrated in the past year before they moved to the Seattle suburb of Auburn.

    Police said the FBI and other agencies helped arrest an unnamed 24-year-old suspect Saturday in Texas in connection to Ms. Perez’s disappearance.

    Authorities didn’t say what charges the suspect is facing or elaborate on where in Texas the suspect was taken into custody.

    "We also believe there are more individuals involved and are actively trying to locate them," police said in a statement.

    Auburn police spokesman Kolby Crossley said Ms. Perez’s husband arrived at the couple’s home 20 minutes after his wife was kidnapped, but didn’t report her missing to the police until the following morning.

    "As of right now we haven’t ruled anything out," Mr. Crossley told Seattle media when asked whether Perez's husband was a suspect in the investigation. "We’re looking into everything in this case."

    Related Search

    Jackelin PerezPerezAuburnTexasSeattleWashington

    Comments / 35

    Add a Comment
    WILLIAM CASHMAN
    8h ago
    Auburn used to be a good city. Now it's a 💩hole !
    whitesale
    23h ago
    her husband must owe money. she's not worth anything.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Man Convicted Of Raping And Kidnapping A Woman After She Punched Her Way Out Of A Cinder Block Cell
    Black Enterprise2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Florida Teen Caught on Hospital Camera Bodyslamming Gynecologist for Allegedly Giving Mom Opioids After Procedure
    Latin Times1 day ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today29 days ago
    Texas mom 'intentionally drops' 17-month-old daughter from third-story balcony and 'leaves her to die'
    The Mirror US18 hours ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group25 days ago
    Teen mother's skull from 1866 found hidden in Illinois home wall finally identified
    The Washington Times21 hours ago
    GloRilla Doubles Down On Pregnancy Claim By Revealing Her 'Baby Daddy'
    HipHopDX.com23 hours ago
    Man flees altercation, jumps on school bus carrying elementary students
    The Washington Times1 day ago
    The Unexpected Reason Cats Sleep Close to Their Humans
    Vision Pet Care9 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA16 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena8 days ago
    Carnival Responds to Complaint About Dining Room Dress Code: "Are These Allowed?"
    J. Souza21 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA21 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    'Walz Failed' painted on roof of Minnesota governor's mansion
    The Washington Times1 day ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    How the border surge upended a small Wisconsin town
    The Washington Times1 day ago
    More high school grads choose 'microcredentials' over four-year colleges
    The Washington Times2 days ago
    Food poisoning sends 46 seafood workers to hospital in Howard County, Maryland
    The Washington Times2 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz13 days ago
    In Memory of David Nelson: The Unsung Hero of 'Ozzie & Harriet' - On Screen and Off
    Herbie J Pilato23 hours ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt25 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy