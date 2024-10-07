Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Washington Times

    DeSantis has Florida hurricane relief efforts ready to roll

    By Jennifer Harper,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1umNFm_0vxvVcPB00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48THPg_0vxvVcPB00

    Just a brief word about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as his office and the citizens of the Sunshine State prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Milton, a Category 5 storm.

    Mr. DeSantis has announced that he has directed the suspension of tolls across central and western Florida, as well as along Alligator Alley between Naples and Fort Lauderdale, in preparation for Hurricane Milton.

    "By suspending tolls in the impacted area, Floridians and visitors will be better able to quickly and safely evacuate if and when directed by local officials," the governor said.

    Tolls were suspended Monday morning — and will remain so for a week.

    “With evacuation orders imminent, this will help keep traffic moving — and be one less thing for people to worry about ahead of Milton," Mr. DeSantis said in a statement released Monday.

    Emergency plans issued by his office are extensive and specific. A 10,000-person base camp has been established for emergency responders; fuel and electric vehicles chargers have been placed along evacuation routes; generators, airboats, ATVs, high water vehicles and other vital equipment are ready to go.

    In addition, the Florida State Fairgrounds has opened the Bob Thomas Equestrian Center on a first-come, first-served basis for horse owners that are in the direct path of Hurricane Milton. The governor's office also says that 139,718 cubic yards of debris has already been removed from state and local roads — along with 8,100 cubic yards from the Pinellas barrier islands.

    AND ONE MORE THING

    “Should Milton result in total damage and economic losses of $200B or more, the sum of two hurricanes in just three weeks elapsed time can have a total damage and economic loss of 2% of the country’s [gross domestic product]. This can put the Federal Reserve in a quandary,” Accuweather.com said in a brief statement released Monday.

    “On the one hand, the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to reduce inflation. However, the storms cause inflation by increasing the costs of goods. On the other hand, the hurricanes are harmful to the economy causing some businesses to fail and others to struggle as a result of the disasters, so jobs are being lost, and people and businesses are facing a long tail of economic impacts from the disasters,” the statement noted.

    VOTER EXHAUSTION

    "The popularity of ranked choice voting (RCV) has spread like wildfire in recent years. More than two dozen states currently use RCV in federal, statewide, and/or local elections. Further, seven states and the District of Columbia have put RCV directly on November’s ballot for citizens to either accept or reject these fundamental changes to their electoral processes," warned the Heartland Institute, a free-market think tank based in Chicago.

    “Although most Americans are not familiar with RCV, they certainly should be. Unlike traditional voting in which voters cast a vote for a single candidate, RCV carries many perils because of its complexity. It can sow confusion among voters, who have to rank every candidate for their vote to be counted," said Chris Talgo , the institute's editorial director, in a statement shared with Inside the Beltway.

    The complexity can potentially cause "voter exhaustion," he said.

    "It results in delayed outcomes due to the complicated system to tally votes. Even worse, as we’ve seen, RCV can mistakenly award an election to a candidate who did not actually win. Overall, RCV is a so-called solution to a problem that does not exist,” Mr. Talgo said in a statement shared with Inside the Beltway.

    Heartland research editor Jack McPherrin called ranked choice voting "a dangerous scam. Our election system already has enough problems that need solving. We do not need to add to them by implementing RCV, in any jurisdiction."

    The organization is also monitoring mail-in ballots. Find it at Heartland.org.

    IVY-COVERED HALLS

    Brown University employees appear to favor one presidential candidate over another, according to the Brown Daily Herald, a student publication on campus.

    "According to a Herald analysis of campaign finance filings, Brown employees have donated 226 times more to [ Kamala Harris and Joe Biden 's] campaigns than former President Donald Trump ’s during the current election cycle," wrote Owen Dahlkamp , a news editor with the publication.

    "Staff have donated approximately $41,000 to Harris, $20,130 to Biden during his campaign and a mere $272 to Trump since January 2023. This skew is unsurprising. Previous Herald reporting showed that Brown staff and students contributed 27 times more to Democratic campaigns than Republican ones in the past two decades," Mr. Dahlkamp said.

    "With election day a little over a month away, Harris has received 189 donations from Brown employees. Trump has only seen three," he said.

    "While the University as a non-profit institution is prohibited from donating to political causes, individual employees have no institutional restrictions on their donations," Mr. Dahlkamp said.

    The College Fix — a student-written publication — is also following the trend, and in a broader way.

    "About 93% of top-ranked U.S. universities’ presidents who donated to political campaigns gave to Democrats, according to a College Fix analysis of federal and state political campaign donation data," the organization said in a report published in July.

    "Of the 15 presidents that The Fix found data on, 14 gave to Democrats, including 12 who gave exclusively and two who gave primarily to Democrats but also donated smaller amounts to Republicans; only one donated only to Republicans. That amounts to about 93% donating to Democratic campaigns," the organization said.

    POLL DU JOUR

    • 42% of U.S. adults say Donald Trump has "clearer plans" to solve America's problems.

    • 90% of Republicans, 41% of independents and 3% of Democrats agree; 46% of men and 38% of women also agree.

    • 42% say Vice President Kamala Harris has "clearer plans" to solve America's problems.

    • 4% of Republicans, 36% of independents and 88% of Democrats agree; 40% of men and 43% of women also agree.

    • 16% are not sure about the issue.

    • 6% of Republicans, 23% of independents and 9% of Democrats agree; 14% of men and 18% of women also agree.

    SOURCE: A Yahoo News survey of 1,714 U.S. adults conducted Oct. 2-4.

    • Follow Jennifer Harper on X @HarperBulletin, on Facebook @HarperUniverse.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    Margo
    1d ago
    Desantis is taking care of what is going on with the hurricane he is talking about it all day and let's us know what he is doing.you people that don't like him that's your problem.
    donkegin
    1d ago
    p.o.s
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hurricane Milton Makes Scary Move Ahead Of U.S. Landfall
    The Spun2 days ago
    Flubbed hurricane response reveals need to reform FEMA
    The Washington Times2 days ago
    Ron DeSantis’s Sick Plan for the Next Hurricane
    The New Republic2 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today3 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Armed teen in critical condition after shootout with legal gun owner in Baltimore
    The Washington Times1 day ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena3 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks10 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz24 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Share "Scariest Night of Our Trip" on TikTok
    J. Souza5 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    Fairfax police union chides prosecutor for 'politically motivated' case against ex-cop
    The Washington Times2 hours ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Judge backs feds in Wyoming black-footed ferret reintroduction dispute
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio13 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Buccaneers to leave Tampa, practice in New Orleans ahead of Hurricane Milton
    The Washington Times2 days ago
    Scooter rules in Aurora under review
    David Heitz17 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy