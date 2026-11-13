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The Collins D.C. Council Report: Housing, Utilities, and Numbers Crunching
By Sam Plo Kwia Collins Jr.,7 days ago
The D.C. Council advanced several key pieces of legislation on November 10, 2026, focused on the RFK Campus redevelopment, renewable energy utility regulation, fair share housing targets, and Events DC's excess cash calculations. The post The Collins D.C. Council Report: Housing, Utilities, and Numbers Crunching appeared first on The Washington Informer .
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