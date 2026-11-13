undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Maryland Leaders Talk Next Steps Post-Midterms; Van Hollen Seeks Senate Majority Leader Seat
By Richard D. ElliottStacy M. Brown,8 days ago
Following Democratic majorities in both chambers of Congress during the 2026 midterms, Maryland leaders including Sen. Chris Van Hollen, Rep. Glenn Ivey, and Council member Shireka McCarthy are addressing themes of legislative accountability, civic engagement, and potential shifts in Democratic leadership. The post Maryland Leaders Talk Next Steps Post-Midterms; Van Hollen Seeks Senate Majority Leader Seat appeared first on The Washington Informer .