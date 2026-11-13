With temperatures expected to drop into the 30s starting today, Wake County Continuum of Care and its partners will activate emergency shelters this evening to help protect people experiencing homelessness from the dangerous cold.

This is the first White Flag activation of the 2026-2027 winter season. The activation will remain in effect through Wednesday, Nov. 18, with additional shelter options available for single adults and families with children.

“Someone's housing situation should never determine whether they are safe or treated with dignity," said Vice Chair Safiyah Jackson with the Wake County Board of Commissioners. "We are committed to helping protect every member of our community, especially when dangerous weather puts lives at risk.”

White Flag provides temporary emergency shelter during severe weather when exposure to cold, rain and other harsh conditions can put the health and safety of people experiencing homelessness at risk.

Where to find emergency shelter

These locations will be available from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. while the alert lasts:

Year-round drop-in shelter: Men and women 3211 Bramer Drive, Raleigh.

South Wilmington Street Center: Men 1420 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh.

Salvation Army: Families with children 1863 Capital Blvd., Raleigh.

Healing Transitions: Women 3304 Glen Royal Road, Raleigh.

Healing Transitions: Men 1251 Goode St., Raleigh.

How to get White Flag information

Online: Visit wakenc507.org/whiteflag for current White Flag information and updates.

By phone: Call 919-856-6565 for recorded information about White Flag activations and available shelter locations. This is an automated recorded information line, not a staffed phone line. Callers cannot speak with a person or request assistance through this number.

Weather alerts: Sign up for ReadyWake! Alerts to receive emergency weather notifications.

Wake County Continuum of Care will continue monitoring weather conditions throughout the season and issue additional White Flag activations when needed. For more information about homelessness services and community resources, visit wakenc507.org .