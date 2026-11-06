Wake Forest Fire Department partners with fire departments across Wake County to launch Community Connect

The Wake Forest Fire Department and fire departments across Wake County are introducing a new program designed to help first responders better prepare for emergencies by giving residents and businesses an opportunity to share important information about their homes, properties, and specific needs.

Community Connect is a secure, voluntary program that allows residents and business owners to provide information that may be helpful to firefighters and emergency personnel when responding to a call.

Signing up is simple. Residents and business owners can visit Wake County’s Community Connect website at www.communityconnect.io/info/nc-wakecounty and create an account with an email, phone number, and address. After that, they can begin adding details that would help first responders in an emergency - information that can make all the difference during a 911 call.

For households, participants can share property characteristics - such as whether the home has fire sprinklers, the type of residence, or a designated family meeting place - that help crews respond safely and efficiently. They can also list the people who live in the home and include emergency contacts, so responders know who to expect, how to access the residence, and who to notify.

Those with medical or mobility needs can add information that assists responders in planning their approach and delivering help quickly. Pet owners are encouraged to include details about animals in the home, so responders know who to search for and safely evacuate.

Businesses can also benefit from participating. Owners can upload emergency plans and procedures, provide information about staff - including anyone with functional or mobility needs - and document property characteristics such as building access, utility shutoffs, fire systems, and any hazardous materials on site. Business contact information can also be added to ensure owners or managers are notified during an emergency.

All information shared through Community Connect is secure and used only during emergencies. Accounts are protected with bank-level encryption and password security.

By having this information available ahead of time, first responders can arrive with a better understanding of potential challenges and respond more effectively when every second counts. For more information about Community Connect or to create an account, visit www.communityconnect.io/info/nc-wakecounty .