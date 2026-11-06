Stein celebrates American Indian Heritage Month

This week, Gov. Josh Stein, the Department of Administration, and the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources celebrated American Indian Heritage Month at the North Carolina Executive Mansion.

“American Indian North Carolinians enrich our state’s culture and economy, and in the face of adversity, they have led with resilience to preserve tradition from generation to generation,” Stein said. “This month and all year round, we recognize American Indians’ lasting impact on our state.”

“For centuries, American Indians have been an essential part of the fabric of our state, and they remain vital to North Carolina’s future,” said NC Department of Administration Secretary Gabriel J. Esparza. “Their vibrant communities continue to enrich our identity and help build a strong future for North Carolina.”

“American Indian Heritage Month provides an opportunity to celebrate the traditions and culture of American Indians and also to share our history and heritage with all North Carolinians,” said N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Secretary Pamela Brewington Cashwell. “This month amplifies our visibility as a people and as tribes united.”

On November 2, 2026, Stein urged the U.S. Census Bureau to withdraw its proposal to eliminate demographic questions from the 2030 Census, citing their potentially damaging impacts on American Indian communities in North Carolina.

North Carolina is home to the seventh-largest American Indian population in the country and the second-largest east of the Mississippi River with approximately 130,000 American Indians calling North Carolina home. North Carolina’s tribal communities live in every corner of the state and include the Catawba, Coharie, Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, Haliwa-Saponi, Lumbee, Meherrin, Occaneechi Band of the Saponi Nation, Sappony and Waccamaw Siouan tribes, the Cumberland County Association for Indian People, the Guilford and Metrolina Native American Associations, and the Triangle Native American Society. North Carolina is also home to members of the Catawba Nation, based in South Carolina.

The North Carolina Commission of Indian Affairs , housed within the Department of Administration, works to address issues concerning the needs of North Carolina’s American Indian community. The North Carolina American Indian Heritage Commission advises and assists the Secretary of Natural and Cultural Resources in the preservation, interpretation, and promotion of American Indian history, arts, customs, and culture.