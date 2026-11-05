Town Hall, East Owen Avenue Street Towers to glow green for veterans Nov. 9-16

Beginning at dusk on Monday evening, Nov. 9, and continuing through dawn on Monday morning, Nov. 16, the Wake Forest Town Hall, 301 S. Brooks St., and street towers along East Owen Avenue will be illuminated green as part of “Operation Green Light.” The effort is designed to support military veterans and raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available to assist veterans and their families.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to participate in Operation Green Light by changing one light bulb to green from November 9-16. This can be an exterior light that neighbors and passersby see, or an interior light that sparks conversation with neighbors and friends. By shining a green light, we can let our veterans know that they are seen, appreciated, and supported.

Area residents are also encouraged to share their participation on social media using the hashtags #WakeGlowsGreen and #OperationGreenlight. For more information, visit www.wakegov.com/operation-greenlight .