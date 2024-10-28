Oct. 24 NAC-6 men’s soccer recap

On Oct. 24, the Northern Athletic 4A (NAC-6) conference saw its last trio of matches of the regular season.

Heritage High School hosted Rolesville in a heated match with the Husky’s hopes at No. 3, Wakefield who leads the conference faced Knightdale who sits in last and Wake Forest hosted Millbrook.

Heritage versus Rolesville

Rolesville entered the match No. 3 in the NAC-6 with a 4-2-1 record and was 16-3-2, No. 2 best among teams in the conference.

Heritage was an even 4-4 in conference play, putting them No. 4. The Huskies were 13-5-1 overall, No. 3 in the conference.

Despite being behind Rolesville in conference record and overall record, Heritage pulled through with the 3-0 shutout win.

Knightdale versus Wakefield

The match between the top team in the conference and the bottom went exactly as one may expect, resulting in a 10-1 victory for the Wolverines.

Ibra Ndiaye and Brooks Vice both had hat tricks in the win with four and three goals, respectively. Both players had an assist as well.

Santiago Londono-Palomino was close to becoming the third player with a hat track, scoring two goals and adding a team-high three assists.

Zayd David had a goal in the match as well.

The other four assists came from Klein Pulley, Eduardo Vazquez-Aldama Alexander Holmes and Diego Vazquez.

The Wakefield defense was stellar as well, only allowing three shots on goal.

Wake Forest versus Millbrook

Millbrook, who sits No. 2 in the conference traveled to face the No. 5 team in Wake Forest.

The Wildcats won 3-2, taking the win in second overtime.

Wake Forest losing locks them at No. 5 and locks Millbrook at No. 2.

Up next

The regular season only has three more matches remaining before conference tournament play.

On Oct. 28, Knightdale and Heritage face off at 6:15 p.m. while Wake Forest and Rolesville go head-to-head at 6:30.

On Oct. 30, Knightdale and Rolesville each have another game, facing off to cap off the NAC-6 regular season.

