WAKE FOREST – Katherine "Sheila" Chester, age 81, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2024. Born in Syracuse, NY on November 21, 1942, she was the daughter of the late James Arthur Dwyer and Mary Hahn Dwyer. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Rex Bruce Chester, Sr.

Sheila, an avid animal lover, was affectionately known as the treat girl in every neighborhood she lived in. She had a love for all animals, especially her cat Sophie. Her love for animals was so strong, it was often thought that she loved animals more than people. Sheila was a giver, and being thoughtful of others, always put others in front of herself. She was known to look out for her neighbors, often times preparing meals or gathering things from the store they may need in times of sickness. Sheila will be deeply missed. She made a difference in the life of everyone who knew her, and she leaves behind a tremendous legacy of life, love, and laughter.

Sheila is survived by her daughter, Cathy Hammond, and husband Jeffrey, of Napa, California; and her grandson, Jeffrey "JJ" Hammond.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Sheila's memory to SPCA of Wake County, 200 Petfinder Lane, Raleigh, NC 27603.

Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 661 English Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.

