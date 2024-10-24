Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Wake Weekly

    Katherine “Sheila” Chester

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a5Ojn_0wKpjbQY00

    WAKE FOREST – Katherine "Sheila" Chester, age 81, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2024. Born in Syracuse, NY on November 21, 1942, she was the daughter of the late James Arthur Dwyer and Mary Hahn Dwyer. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Rex Bruce Chester, Sr.

    Sheila, an avid animal lover, was affectionately known as the treat girl in every neighborhood she lived in. She had a love for all animals, especially her cat Sophie. Her love for animals was so strong, it was often thought that she loved animals more than people. Sheila was a giver, and being thoughtful of others, always put others in front of herself. She was known to look out for her neighbors, often times preparing meals or gathering things from the store they may need in times of sickness. Sheila will be deeply missed. She made a difference in the life of everyone who knew her, and she leaves behind a tremendous legacy of life, love, and laughter.

    Sheila is survived by her daughter, Cathy Hammond, and husband Jeffrey, of Napa, California; and her grandson, Jeffrey "JJ" Hammond.

    A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

    In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Sheila's memory to SPCA of Wake County, 200 Petfinder Lane, Raleigh, NC 27603.

    Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 661 English Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.johnsonfuneralsandcremations.com .

    The post Katherine “Sheila” Chester first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .

    Related Search

    Life celebrationsMemorial donationsPersonal legacyAnimal loversWake countyWake Forest

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today29 days ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena8 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group25 days ago
    The Unexpected Reason Cats Sleep Close to Their Humans
    Vision Pet Care9 days ago
    Carnival Responds to Complaint About Dining Room Dress Code: "Are These Allowed?"
    J. Souza21 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz28 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA5 days ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA16 hours ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 hours ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post16 hours ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt25 days ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern9 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Former Bank Manager Sentenced to 65 Months for $5M PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia4 days ago
    Meet Brie: The Sweet & Tiny Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney19 hours ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day; clean out your old drugs, save a life
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy