Community concert to raise money for ALS, hungry families

The Gravy Boys are the headliners for a benefit concert in Wake Forest Nov. 16. | Contributed photo

An upcoming benefit concert in Wake Forest will feature live music, food and drinks, and a silent auction—all to raise money for ALS research and a local food insecurity organization.

Music and a Mission came about through the efforts of Marv Baker, his wife, and a team of about a dozen friends from Wake Forest Presbyterian Church.

Baker decided to spearhead the event after learning more about the good that the beneficiary groups—the Wake Forest Community Table and ALS United North Carolina—do in the community through friends at church.

Although it’s not an official church event, Baker says the hard work of his fellow parishioners has been essential throughout the planning process.

“It came about through this neat collection of church activities and volunteers within the church,” he said. “And both of these charities are very near to my heart, so it was a really good fit of time and place and people.”

The concert will take place at Wake Forest Presbyterian Church Nov. 16. Doors open at 3:30, followed by welcome announcements and acoustic artist Blake Eason at 4. The Gravy Boys, an Americana group from Durham, are headlining the show.

“They’re wonderful. I mean, every time I’ve seen them, people end up giving them standing ovations,” Baker said.

In addition to the music, attendees can take part in a silent auction featuring goods and services donated by local artisans and businesses. Baker says the response from the community has been remarkable, and he’s been struck by how many stories he’s heard of people personally affected by ALS.

“It’s amazing how many times we go and talk to somebody, and they go, ‘You know my niece has it. Or I just, my friend just died from it,’” he said. “It just touches such a large portion of the population.”

Guests can purchase tickets online or on the day of the show. Baker says the staff from the two beneficiary organizations, as well as those affiliated with the Wake Forest Listening Room, have been vital in setting up ticketing software, handling promotion, and, generally, doing the heavy lifting necessary to hold a community concert.

“I’m not a concert promoter, I’m just a retired guy trying to do some good,” he said. “Luckily, there are a lot of talented people who have helped us tremendously.”

One-hundred percent of the net proceeds from donations, the silent auction, and concession sales will go toward the charities. Baker says about 50% of the proceeds from ticket sales will go toward the two organizations as well, with the other half covering administrative costs and paying the musicians.

In working to promote the show, Baker has been struck by the generosity on display throughout the community.

“It’s just been amazing the way that Wake Forest has responded to this,” Baker said. “We go into a bakery and they say ‘here, take as much food as you need.’ We go into Wegman’s and they give us gift cards. It’s incredible how willing people are to help.”

The post Community concert to raise money for ALS, hungry families first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .