Healthcare hiring is steady in The Villages, FL right now, with options for both seasoned clinicians and folks earlier in their careers. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: The Villages, FL

The Villages, FL Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract

Pay: $2,742 per week (36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts)

This 13-week assignment starts 11/30/2026 and offers aggressive pay packages, tax-free stipends for those who qualify, Day 1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, and license assistance. Ideal if you have at least 1 year of Cath Lab Tech experience and want strong support plus lots of travel-style perks.

Employer: American Medical Technologists / CenterWell (Humana)

Location: The Villages, FL (onsite clinic)

The Villages, FL (onsite clinic) Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $38,000 – $45,800 per year

You’ll handle venipuncture, specimen prep, and point-of-care testing while supporting a senior-focused primary care clinic. Good fit if you have a phlebotomy diploma/certification or CMA/RMA, can get CPR/BLS within 90 days, and want solid benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, and disability and life coverage.

Employer: The Club Health and Rehab

Location: The Villages, FL

The Villages, FL Type: Full-time, 3p–11p, every other weekend

Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Work in a skilled nursing and rehab center providing direct resident care, vitals, transfers, and daily living support. Perks include BlueCross BlueShield health insurance, eligibility for The Villages Charter Schools, PTO, holiday pay, 401(k), referral bonuses, and more. You’ll need a current Florida CNA license; 1+ year in skilled nursing and CPR are preferred.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.