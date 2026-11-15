The Villages keeps adding new shops and services, so solid customer-facing jobs are popping up all the time. Here are a few local roles hiring now if you like helping people and staying busy.

Employer: PetSmart

PetSmart Location: The Villages, FL

The Villages, FL Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (eligible for quarterly incentive + benefits)

This role leads the pet parent experience in the store, from grooming and training to hotel and adoptions. Good fit if you have 3–5 years of retail leadership, love animals, and want weekly pay, health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, discounts, and tuition help.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: The Villages, FL

The Villages, FL Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.50–$22.50/hour

As a Shift Lead, you open/close the store, handle cash, support the pharmacy window, and coach team members to give great service. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount, 401(k) and training, with flexible hours around a 30-hour work week.

Employer: Gator Storage

Location: The Villages, FL (10 minutes east of Brownwood)

The Villages, FL (10 minutes east of Brownwood) Type: Part-time, in-person

Salary: $16.50–$17.50/hour

Family-owned storage and truck rental business looking for someone with sales and customer service skills. Mix of office work, computer tasks, light custodial duties, and keeping the property running smoothly.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—local employers here update openings often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.