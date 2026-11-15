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🎁 Free Items Up for Grabs in The Villages Right Now
Here are some handy freebies your neighbors in The Villages are offering. If you see something you need, reach out to the poster quickly—these go fast.
Secure Youth Protective Underwear, Size L/XL
Item: Secure youth bladder control protective underwear, size L/XL
Details: 15-count package; fits 25–44 inch waist
Condition: Not specified; packaged product
Location: Village of Caroline, The Villages, FL
Category: Baby & kids
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Concrete Pavers
Item: Stack of red concrete pavers for landscaping or garden use
Details: 13 pavers plus a handful more if wanted; currently spray painted (you can spray paint over them)
Condition: Used, spray painted
Location: The Villages, FL (exact neighborhood not specified)
Category: Garden
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
C-pap Head Gear & Gel Cushions
Item: CPAP accessories – headgear and gel cushions
Details:
- S small comfort gel nasal masks – 2 count
- S small comfort gel blue flap and gel cushion – 20 count
All pieces are individually wrapped.
Contact: Poster asks you to private message them on Nextdoor
Location: Ashland, The Villages, FL
Category: Other
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Set of 4 Blue Faux Leather Swivel Chairs
Item: Set of 4 blue faux leather swivel armchairs
Details: Comfortable chairs, great for a living room or office. Approx. 30" x 30" x 28" D.
Condition: Described as good condition
Pickup note: The poster says they will not move them – you must bring help and enough vehicle space.
Location: Gilchrist West, The Villages, FL
Category: Furniture
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Free Kohler Toilet
Item: Kohler toilet
Details: Needs a toilet fill valve; otherwise the poster says it works fine, is clean, and has no chips/marks.
Location: Village of Duval, The Villages, FL
Category: Home decor and accessories
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
If something here catches your eye, reach out to the poster on Nextdoor as soon as you can—free items in The Villages are often claimed quickly.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.