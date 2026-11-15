Here are some handy freebies your neighbors in The Villages are offering. If you see something you need, reach out to the poster quickly—these go fast.

Item: Secure youth bladder control protective underwear, size L/XL

Details: 15-count package; fits 25–44 inch waist

Condition: Not specified; packaged product

Location: Village of Caroline, The Villages, FL

Category: Baby & kids

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Stack of red concrete pavers for landscaping or garden use

Details: 13 pavers plus a handful more if wanted; currently spray painted (you can spray paint over them)

Condition: Used, spray painted

Location: The Villages, FL (exact neighborhood not specified)

Category: Garden

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: CPAP accessories – headgear and gel cushions

Details:

S small comfort gel nasal masks – 2 count

S small comfort gel blue flap and gel cushion – 20 count

All pieces are individually wrapped.

Contact: Poster asks you to private message them on Nextdoor

Location: Ashland, The Villages, FL

Category: Other

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Set of 4 blue faux leather swivel armchairs

Details: Comfortable chairs, great for a living room or office. Approx. 30" x 30" x 28" D.

Condition: Described as good condition

Pickup note: The poster says they will not move them – you must bring help and enough vehicle space.

Location: Gilchrist West, The Villages, FL

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Kohler toilet

Details: Needs a toilet fill valve; otherwise the poster says it works fine, is clean, and has no chips/marks.

Location: Village of Duval, The Villages, FL

Category: Home decor and accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

If something here catches your eye, reach out to the poster on Nextdoor as soon as you can—free items in The Villages are often claimed quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.