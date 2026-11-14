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The Villages
Fall Pumpkin Specials at Flying Biscuit Cafe
13 days ago
The Flying Biscuit Cafe - The Villages in Lake Sumter Landing is now serving fall items, including Pumpkin Pancakes and a Brown Sugar Pumpkin Latte. These seasonal menu items are available for breakfast at the café. More information: https://www.thevillages.com/seasons-of-celebration/fall/
This content is adapted from materials provided by The Villages, Florida's Friendliest Hometown
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