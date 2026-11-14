Here are a few free items and local deals around The Villages that neighbors are offering. If something catches your eye, move quickly—these tend to go fast!

What it is: A large yard sale with many household items, including a portable heater, new floor steamer, BBQ grill, coffee table, and more. The poster says “everything must go” and all reasonable offers will be entertained.

Location: Village of Caroline, The Villages, FL (Yard sale at 328 Emmalee Place)

Dates/Times:

Nov 21: 8 AM – 4 PM

Nov 22: 10 AM – 4 PM

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

What it is: A tall solid wood jewelry box, about 3 feet tall. Great for storing necklaces, rings, and other jewelry.

Condition: Not described in detail, but noted as solid wood and ready for pickup.

Pickup details:

In the driveway at 2646 Tenney Lane in Fenney (The Villages)

at First come, first served

The poster asks: please do not send messages about it—just come by and pick it up.

Location: Citrus Grove / Fenney area, The Villages, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

What it is: An adjustable wicker chaise lounge with a blue cushion. Nice for a patio, lanai, or poolside relaxing spot.

Condition: Not fully detailed, but described as perfect for patio or poolside and ready for use.

Pickup details:

Pickup today is requested by the poster

is requested by the poster You’ll need to come to the home to collect it (no delivery)

Location: Soaring Eagle North, The Villages, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If you’re interested in any of these free items or deals, try to check the listings and head over as soon as you can—things that are free in The Villages tend to disappear quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.