The Villages is busy and growing, which means local restaurants are building up their kitchen teams. If you like fast pace, good food, and steady hours, these spots are worth a look.

Employer: Chick-fil-A The Villages

Chick-fil-A The Villages Location: 730 US-441, The Villages, FL 32159

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $19.00/hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, employee discount, paid training

Lead the kitchen crew, keep food quality and safety on point, and run key zones like prep, breading, and dish. Good fit if you already know fast-paced kitchens and want a clear path into higher leadership.

Employer: Chick-fil-A The Villages

Chick-fil-A The Villages Location: 730 US-441, The Villages, FL 32159

Type: Full-time / Part-time

Pay: Starting at $18.00/hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, employee discount, paid training

Help train new team members, keep the line moving, and set the standard on food safety and cleanliness. Great for strong kitchen workers ready to step into their first leadership role, with flexible hours.

Employer: Chick-fil-A The Villages

Chick-fil-A The Villages Location: 730 US-441, The Villages, FL 32159

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $17.00/hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), employee discount, paid training

Act as the main kitchen leader on shift, manage staffing and food costs, and coach other leads and team members. Ideal if you’ve already led busy kitchen shifts and want more responsibility and influence.

Employer: Beef ‘O’ Brady’s

Location: 353 Colony Blvd, Suite 100, The Villages, FL 32162

Type: Full-time / Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Community involvement, fun team culture, meal perks, paid training, flexible schedule

Prep, cook, and plate menu items in a casual sports bar setting while keeping things clean and safe. Good match if you like a fun, team-focused vibe and can handle a hot, fast-moving kitchen.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still hiring. Share this with a neighbor who’s looking too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.