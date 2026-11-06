🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in The Villages Right Now

Here are some free items your neighbors in The Villages are giving away. If you see something you need, reach out to the poster quickly.

Item: Beige reclining sofa

Condition: Used, described as comfortable

Location: Pennecamp Woods, The Villages, FL

Source: Nextdoor (Free & For Sale)

A comfortable beige reclining sofa looking for a new home. Good if you’re setting up a den, guest room, or need extra seating.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Large batch of cardboard boxes

Condition: Not specified

Location: Citrus Grove – 476 Justin Lane, The Villages, FL

Source: Nextdoor (Free & For Sale)

Plenty of free cardboard boxes, great for moving, storage, or packing donations. Located right in Citrus Grove.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: One-gallon Simple Green Foaming Coil & Condenser Cleaner

Condition: Bottle opened but not used

Location: Gilchrist East, The Villages, FL

Source: Nextdoor (Free & For Sale)

One gallon of Simple Green Foaming Coil & Condenser Cleaner. The owner bought the wrong product by mistake. The bottle has been opened but the cleaner has not been used.

Note from poster: No communication outside Nextdoor.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Metal-frame shopping cart with striped fabric bag

Condition: Not specified

Location: Village of Fenney, The Villages, FL

Source: Nextdoor (Free & For Sale)

A metal frame cart with a striped fabric bag, described as ideal for groceries or laundry. Handy if you like to walk to nearby shops or need help moving items around your home.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Set of five white recessed ceiling lights

Condition: Not specified

Location: Sabal Chase, The Villages, FL

Source: Nextdoor (Free & For Sale)

A set of 5 recessed ceiling lights, all white. Could be useful for a small remodel, replacing older fixtures, or adding lighting to a bonus room.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Pool heating membrane

Size: 34 in x 188 in (can be cut to fit)

Condition: Not specified

Location: Santo Domingo/Santiago, The Villages, FL

Source: Nextdoor (Free & For Sale)

A pool heating membrane measuring 34 inches by 188 inches. The poster notes it can be cut to fit, so it may work for different pool sizes.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in The Villages tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.