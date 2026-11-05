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🏥 The Villages Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Pharmacy Roles Hiring
The Villages keeps growing, and so does the need for strong pharmacy teams. If you like patient contact and steady hours, these healthcare roles are worth a look.
Pharmacy Manager – CVS Health
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: The Villages, FL
- Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $65.00 – $85.00/hour (plus potential bonus)
- Application window closes: 01/04/2027
Lead the pharmacy team in a busy retail setting, from coaching techs to managing workflow and patient counseling. Good fit if you have 1–2+ years as a pharmacist, hold an active FL pharmacist license and NPI, and want a leadership role with strong benefits and bonus eligibility.
Pharmacy Technician – CVS Health
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: The Villages, FL
- Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $16.00 – $24.00/hour
- Application window closes: 01/03/2027
Front-line support role helping fill prescriptions, run the register, and assist patients at the counter and drive-thru. Great for someone with customer service or pharmacy experience who wants to grow, complete formal tech training, and possibly help with immunizations where allowed.
Assistant Pharmacy Manager – Publix
- Employer: Publix
- Location: The Villages, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Support the Pharmacy Manager while acting as pharmacist-on-duty, mentoring staff, and driving clinical services like immunizations and MTM. Nice option if you want a patient-centered, grocery-store pharmacy setting with a strong promote-from-within culture and room to move into management or specialty roles.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on hours, requirements, and how to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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