    • The Vicksburg Post

    Old Post Files: October 26, 1924-2014

    By Staff Reports,

    2 days ago
    Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past 100 years. Enjoy.

    100 YEARS AGO: 1924

    William A. Stanton gave facts and figures concerning the new fire station. • Mrs. J.L. Newell, who had been ill, was improving.

    90 YEARS AGO: 1934

    Vicksburg High School and Cleveland played to a scoreless tie. • News was received of the death in a hunting accident of McKinley Kite, a former Warren County resident.

    80 YEARS AGO: 1944

    U.S. Army Air Force Sgt. Pegram Holyfield was home on furlough. • Mrs. Sidney Johnson left for a visit to Memphis.

    70 YEARS AGO: 1954

    Leo Voellinger died. • Tupelo defeated the Greenies 27-20. • St. Aloysius lost to Eudora 18-13.

    60 YEARS AGO: 1964

    Services were held for Mrs. Marie Hazlewood.

    50 YEARS AGO: 1974

    Charlie Williams and Leandrew Drake were congratulated upon completion of 20 years of service with Westinghouse.

    40 YEARS AGO: 1984

    James C. Mashburn, of Bolton, died. • Local runners Robert Sadler, Ray Chapman, Hays Latham, Mack Varner, Tommy Ross and Bobby Abraham entered the New York Marathon.

    30 YEARS AGO: 1994

    The contract for Vicksburg’s two trolleys ended, but city officials said the company could keep operating. • A hearing request from Charter Medical Corporation created another delay for a new use for Kuhn Hospital.

    20 YEARS AGO: 2004

    A spree of “crash-and-grab” break-ins came to an end when an arrest was made in Warren County.

    10 YEARS AGO: 2014

    A total of 55 immigrants from 26 countries took the Oath of Allegiance at the USS Cairo at the Vicksburg National Military Park.

