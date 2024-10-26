Old Post Files: October 26, 1924-2014

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past 100 years. Enjoy.

100 YEARS AGO: 1924

William A. Stanton gave facts and figures concerning the new fire station. • Mrs. J.L. Newell, who had been ill, was improving.

90 YEARS AGO: 1934

Vicksburg High School and Cleveland played to a scoreless tie. • News was received of the death in a hunting accident of McKinley Kite, a former Warren County resident.

80 YEARS AGO: 1944

U.S. Army Air Force Sgt. Pegram Holyfield was home on furlough. • Mrs. Sidney Johnson left for a visit to Memphis.

70 YEARS AGO: 1954

Leo Voellinger died. • Tupelo defeated the Greenies 27-20. • St. Aloysius lost to Eudora 18-13.

60 YEARS AGO: 1964

Services were held for Mrs. Marie Hazlewood.

50 YEARS AGO: 1974

Charlie Williams and Leandrew Drake were congratulated upon completion of 20 years of service with Westinghouse.

40 YEARS AGO: 1984

James C. Mashburn, of Bolton, died. • Local runners Robert Sadler, Ray Chapman, Hays Latham, Mack Varner, Tommy Ross and Bobby Abraham entered the New York Marathon.

30 YEARS AGO: 1994

The contract for Vicksburg’s two trolleys ended, but city officials said the company could keep operating. • A hearing request from Charter Medical Corporation created another delay for a new use for Kuhn Hospital.

20 YEARS AGO: 2004

A spree of “crash-and-grab” break-ins came to an end when an arrest was made in Warren County.

10 YEARS AGO: 2014

A total of 55 immigrants from 26 countries took the Oath of Allegiance at the USS Cairo at the Vicksburg National Military Park.