    Seth Lloyd, entrepreneur bootcamp winner, serves as Rotary Club of Vicksburg speaker

    By Staff Reports,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09aSFd_0vnALJlT00

    Rotarian Joshua Brown presented Seth Lloyd of Lloyd Industries as the club’s speaker at the Aug. 15 meeting of the Vicksburg Rotary Club.

    Lloyd was a recent winner of the Vicksburg Warren County Chamber of Commerce’s Entrepreneur Boot Camp.

    The Entrepreneur Bootcamp is a program offered by the Vicksburg Warren County Chamber of Commerce that is designed to support individuals interested in starting or growing a small business.

