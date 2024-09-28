VPD searching for Walgreens robbery suspect

The Vicksburg Police Department (VPD) is seeking the public’s help in identifying the man authorities say robbed the Walgreens on Halls Ferry Road Friday night.

“At approximately 9:23 p.m., a white male entered the Walgreens drug store at 3341 Halls Ferry Road and demanded that the cashier give him the money from the cash register,” VPD explained in a statement. “After she did, the suspect left on foot, running behind the store.”

VPD is actively searching for the suspect, who is described as a white male last seen wearing a dark-colored, long-sleeved shirt, brown cap and light-colored trousers.

Anyone with information about his identity and/or whereabouts is asked to contact the VPD at 601- 636-2511 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (601-355-8477). All calls are confidential.