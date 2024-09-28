Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Vicksburg Post

    VPD searching for Walgreens robbery suspect

    By Staff Reports,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ltwb8_0vnA8jER00

    The Vicksburg Police Department (VPD) is seeking the public’s help in identifying the man authorities say robbed the Walgreens on Halls Ferry Road Friday night.

    “At approximately 9:23 p.m., a white male entered the Walgreens drug store at 3341 Halls Ferry Road and demanded that the cashier give him the money from the cash register,” VPD explained in a statement. “After she did, the suspect left on foot, running behind the store.”

    VPD is actively searching for the suspect, who is described as a white male last seen wearing a dark-colored, long-sleeved shirt, brown cap and light-colored trousers.

    Anyone with information about his identity and/or whereabouts is asked to contact the VPD at 601- 636-2511 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (601-355-8477). All calls are confidential.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Tonya
    1d ago
    I bet he is staying at one of those motels close by.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Florida Burger King Shut Down Again After Failing Inspection
    Akeena5 days ago
    South Carolina inmate utters just one final word before dying by lethal injection in state’s first execution in 13 years
    New York Post9 days ago
    Three Newborn Florida Panther Kittens Found in Florida’s Remote Wilderness
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    Wrong Place, Wrong Time: Unintended Victim Identified in Fatal Merritt Island Shooting
    Uncovering Florida6 days ago
    Man from Natchez Found Dead with Cuts on Arms and Legs
    Mississippi News Group10 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile16 hours ago
    ‘If another tip goes missing, you’re fired’: Cracker Barrel manager accuses worker of stealing tips.
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Haunted Bridges and Backroads of Mississippi
    April Killian5 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria9 days ago
    Man Arrested After Officers Discover Alligators in Backyard Pool in Marion County
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Adams County Arrest after Argument Leads to Shooting
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    ‘Check the bottom’: Woman issues warning after flipping over her Instant Pot
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Top 10 Thrift Shops in Mississippi
    eastcoasttraveller.com4 days ago
    Troopers seek man accused of spending $1,500 on lost debit card
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 days ago
    A 6-year-old boy went home with a black eye after being bullied on his Chesterfield school bus
    Margaret Minnicks8 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post14 days ago
    No one wants to find ants : Server shares warning for customers who order red drinks at restaurant
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 10lb Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney21 days ago
    Officers Stop Unmanned Vessel in Volusia County After Three Teens Thrown Overboard
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Nine Children Removed from Pontotoc County Home Following Drug-Related Investigation
    Mississippi News Group26 days ago
    Former West Point Garrison Commander Col. Anthony Bianch Found Not Guilty
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy