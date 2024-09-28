Old Post Files: September 28, 1924-2014

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past 100 years. Enjoy.

100 Years Ago: 1924

It was feared that Capt. James Gorman was very near death. • “Unguarded Women” was playing at the Alamo Theater. • M.L. Mendel and his son were in Vicksburg on their way to Phoenix.

90 Years Ago: 1934

The mayor and aldermen appointed J.C. Canizaro as the police court judge. • The VHS football team was defeated by Jackson High 15-0. • Lawrence Flanagan died.

80 Years Ago: 1944

Dorothy Sellers, with the Red Cross, was in Vicksburg on a visit with friends. • Chaplin Paul Crawford of the U.S. Army spoke at Bowmar Avenue Baptist Church. • Betty Flohr arrived from Washington and visited relatives. • Pvt. John Weimar of the U.S. Army Air Force was in Vicksburg visiting his parents.

70 Years Ago: 1954

Dr. and Mrs. Edley Jones were in Chicago. • Wyatte DeLonche was the guest speaker of the Vicksburg Rotary Club. • Services were held for the infant son of Mr. and Mrs. W.P. McCormack.

60 Years Ago: 1964

Mr. and Mrs. D.W. Huskey announced the birth of their son, Barney. • The Flashes lost to Oak Grove in football by a final score of 13-10. • Services were held for Albert Rankin.

50 Years Ago: 1974

Navy fireman recruit Victor P. Smith graduated from recruit training at the Naval Training Center in Orlando. • Gladys Garrison Bingham received her master’s degree in elementary education from Jackson State University. • Members of the Vicksburg Lions Club held their annual broom sale. • Mr. and Mrs. William Rutherford announced the birth of a daughter, Jennifer Lee.

40 Years Ago: 1984

Mabel M. Stokes died. • Jessica Lynn Matthews celebrated her fourth birthday. • Parker Leon displayed a trophy mule deer he shot with a bow near Grand Junction, Colo.

30 Years Ago: 1994

Alysha Taylor was crowned Vicksburg High School Homecoming Queen.

20 Years Ago: 2004

The Vicksburg Homecoming Benevolent Club had a meeting at Unique Impressions.

10 Years Ago: 2014

Shelly Ashley-Palmertree was sentenced to five years in prison. • Chandrick Coleman was charged with felony possession of marijuana. • The Mississippi Symphony Orchestra, led by Crafton Beck, entertained at a candlelight concert at Holy Trinity.