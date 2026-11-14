Commissioner Nafisa Fai continues to maintain her slight lead over Commissioner Pam Treece in a neck-and-neck race to take the helm of the Washington County Board of Commissioners, according to new figures released by the Washington County Elections Division.

As of results posted 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, Fai again remained slightly ahead of Commissioner Pam Treece, collecting 49.64% of the vote compared to Treece’s 49.43%.

While Treece had been winning by 1,864 votes as of the ballot tally Nov. 6, Fai is now ahead by 460 votes with 64.65% turnout reported.

Oregon law mandates an automatic hand recount if the candidates are less than 0.2% apart. As of Friday’s unofficial results, a recount would be required if the certified results show a margin of less than 438 votes. The current unofficial results are outside the hand count requirement.

Tuesday’s tabulation in which initially Fai pulled ahead was markedly different from those posted midnight Nov. 4, when Treece was in the lead for the Washington County Board of Commissioners chair seat with 51.1% of the vote compared to Fai, who had 48%.

The gap had been shrinking, though with Treece ahead 49.99% to Fai’s 49.07% on Nov. 6.

As of the tabulation Friday, Nov. 13, nearly 43,500 people did not vote for a candidate for chair, and 2,063 write-in votes were cast.

Fai and Treece are seeking to become commissioner at-large in an effort to serve as the leader of a five-person governing board. As an at-large member, the winner will represent the entire county.

Neither commissioner received enough votes in the May 19 three-way primary election to secure the needed majority to win the seat outright. Fai and Treece are seeking to replace Chair Kathryn Harrington, who did not seek reelection.

Oregon law allows ballots postmarked on Election Day to be counted if received within the following week, by Nov. 10. Ballot curing will continue until the election is certified.

The Washington County Elections Division anticipates releasing another tabulation of results at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20. Results will be certified as final by Monday, Nov. 30.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with Nov. 13 unofficial election results from the Washington County Elections Division.