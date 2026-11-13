Silver Rail Elementary students walked back into school Thursday, Nov. 13, for the first time since a Bend teen killed students and a teacher on Oct. 15.

Children walked, biked or were driven in by parents or bus on a bright fall day. Bend Police officers were on campus, and school staff welcomed students back. A chain-link fence next to the front entrance was covered in red and purple fabric hearts, one for each student to carry with them. The trees at Stone Creek Park across the street had sparkly purple ribbon wrapped around their trunks.

Families felt strongly about returning to a site where many had traumatic memories.

“My daughter is excited to go back, but my wife and I still have some feelings of uncertainty surrounding how things are going to go,” said Ian Inman, parent of a 6-year-old Silver Rail student. “Ultimately, though, we are ready for her to go back, too. It’s what she wants.”

He and his wife have had several conversations with their daughter about everything that’s happened. Inman said “I believe my daughter will show resilience.”

Inman is serving in a volunteer role as community engagement director with the Silver Rail Children’s Fund, describing it as a scrappy group of parents leading a grassroots movement to provide assistance to their neighbors.

Nicole Ybarrondo, parent of a first and fourth grader at Silver Rail, said they started the morning off slowly, appreciating the sunrise. The main argument Thursday morning, she said, was when her nine-year-old daughter wanted to wear a crop-top to school, and Ybarrando told her she couldn’t.

Her son has been worried about fire drills, and her daughter asked about whether she had to go back in the days leading up to Thursday. They drove to school and her daughter skipped out of the car, she said.

Walking through the school the first time earlier in the week was hard, Ybarrondo said, with her daughter showing her where she hid on the day of the shooting. They did a second walk through “for positivity,” she said.

Ybarrondo started the Silver Rail Children’s Fund to support Silver Rail families, and has organized events for kids during the past few weeks, including a trip to the pumpkin patch. The fund has been helping support families with food, gas and utilities and Ybarrondo also recently drove a U-Haul to help a family move. She’s hoping to bring students to “The Nutcracker” next week, and a Sunday event will help people fill their gas tanks.

“It’s not okay to grapple with grief and then piles of paperwork just to get support,” she said.

Joe Camarlinghi, who has an 8-year-old daughter at Silver Rail, said that the “heaviness” was palpable Thursday afternoon after school let out, but he’s thankful students are back in school.

His daughter was ready to go back to third grade, and he said walking through the school beforehand Tuesday went okay.

He brought her to Stone Creek Park, across the street, to play after school let out. He often walks in the area with his dog Mario, and is a member of Watch D.O.G.S., a parent volunteer program intended to show kids the importance of education.

“We’re letting her play, and we’re going to follow her lead for the rest of the day,” he said.

Silver Rail staff have been excellent, he said, and he has primarily been keeping up to date with the district’s messages to know when school would be back in session.

District officials said 90% of students were back in school Thursday. 431 students attended class, and 447 were enrolled Oct. 15, the day of the shooting.

Bend-La Pine Schools Superintendent Steve Cook said Thursday morning that staff would work with some students on Thursday about how to settle back into regular routines. Other students were ready to start learning again and were excited to see friends.

“I’m feeling a mixture of excitement and anxious,” Cook said. “I hope we have a good day, a good experience for our students, families and staff. I hope we start the process of healing and getting back into a learning environment, that that school was built for and is maintained for.”

Preparing for the return

The district offered parents the opportunity to walk through the school beforehand Tuesday and Wednesday. Hundreds of families did so.

The exterior doors where the shooting began have been completely replaced, and the exterior windows have been covered over. A temporary wall has been placed over the interior door to the classroom where children and a teacher died. An exterior door into that room is the only way into it right now. A mural covers the temporary wall, created by artist Sheila Dunn, who also has artwork at Caldera High.

Kirby Nagelhout Construction, which is working on the classroom, has donated all labor and materials for the work. Everything that was in that classroom has been removed, said district officials. Students who were in that classroom will be moved to another set of classrooms far from the original space.

“When we exited, it was a crime scene,” Cook told The Bulletin Thursday. “Everything was left, there were snacks on desks…cleaning up and getting everything in order has taken a substantial amount of time.”

One of the teachers created a new display of picture books and stuffed animals in the main entryway to welcome students back to Silver Rail.

There are roughly 45 staff members who work in the building, and Cook didn’t know exactly how many were back Thursday. Some staff are taking time off, he said. The school has additional substitutes and mental health supports on campus. Some of the substitutes are staff who previously worked at Silver Rail or in other Bend-La Pine Schools, he said.

Cook said the district is having conversations one-on-one with families who are not prepared to return to Silver Rail yet.

Holly Harris, the Deschutes County Health Services director, said families have been asking for help with mental health, finding therapists and how to talk to their kids about what happened. The county health services department opened a phone line for Silver Rail families that’s open Mondays through Fridays.

Health services therapists are at Silver Rail for students Thursday and Friday, and were available for parents Thursday morning. Therapists will also be available at the Resilience and Resource Hub this Friday at Larkspur Community Center.

“My hope is that people who need support get it and we all have the patience and understanding that everybody’s going to respond differently to today,” she said. “Some kids are going to be excited to come back to school, others aren’t ready to come back to school, and all of that’s okay.”