Alberta Rider Elementary to close in Tigard-Tualatin School District, citing enrollment

The Tigard-Tualatin School District has announced plans to close Alberta Rider Elementary School at the beginning of the 2028-29 school year.

“The district is making these changes to address declining enrollment, which have left several school buildings underused,” the district said in a statement released Thursday afternoon, Nov. 5. “By consolidating schools and updating boundaries across the district, TTSD aims to avoid the need for ongoing boundary shifts in individual communities.”

The district said that by maintaining fuller school buildings, it benefits students’ experience “by decreasing the likelihood of split-grade classes and increasing student access to full-time staff who provide additional physical education instruction, reading instruction and other supports.”

The district announced in late October that it planned to close an elementary school, but did not name it until Nov. 5.

“Alberta Rider Elementary has played an important role in the lives of all of those who have been lucky enough to be part of this very special community,” Superintendent Iton Udosenata said in a statement. “This was a difficult decision, and we did not make it lightly. We are partnering closely with families and staff to support students through this upcoming transition.”

Alberta Rider school population not expected to increase

The school is the only school in the district slated for closure, officials said.

Alberta Rider’s enrollment is not projected to grow, while the other schools that had been under consideration are anticipating increases due to new residential construction.

“This was not an easy decision, but we know it is necessary for providing our students with an excellent experience in the long run,” school board Chair David Jaimes said. “I am confident that the review process was thorough. The Board is committed to supporting our TTSD community through these changes.”

Next year, students beginning in kindergarten will begin enrolling directly at their newly assigned school, rather than Alberta Rider.

The following year, the vacated building will host students from other district schools for two consecutive years while those schools are being renovated. After that, TTSD will consider other opportunities for community partnerships to repurpose the Alberta Rider building.

Udosenata is expected to present a detailed report on the closure plan to the Tigard-Tualatin School District school board at its Nov. 9 meeting, with a final board vote expected in the coming months.

The district will host informational events and tours at all TTSD schools experiencing boundary changes.

For more details, review the FAQ or the detailed boundary and closure report. You can also visit our Boundary & Closure website or email boundaries@ttsd.k12.or.us or closure@ttsd.k12.or.us with questions or feedback.