    Who is Kris Kristofferson’s wife Lisa Meyers and when did she marry the country singer?

    By Joanne Kavanagh,

    2 days ago

    THE world of country music is mourning the loss of Kris Kristofferson.

    The singer and Hollywood star sadly passed away aged 88, leaving behind his wife Lisa Meyers.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pre1c_0voc2oHP00
    The late Kris Kristofferson and his wife Lisa Meyers
    Getty

    During his life, legendary country music star Kris Kristofferson was married three times.

    The singer’s longest marriage was to Lisa Meyers who was by his side when he sadly passed away at their home in Maui, Hawaii on September 28, 2024.

    Along with the rest of his family, she released this statement: “It is with a heavy heart that we share the news our husband/father/grandfather, Kris Kristofferson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28 at home.

    “We’re all so blessed for our time with him.

    “Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know he’s smiling down at us all.”

    Kris and Lisa’s story begins

    After divorcing second wife and singer Rita Coolidge , Kris met Lisa in 1982 at a Malibu gym.

    They crossed paths when he asked to borrow a piece of gym equipment that she was using.

    In a later interview with The Irish Independent, Kris revealed how he used this as a “ploy” to talk to her.

    At the time their romance started, Lisa was a law student studying at Pepperdine University – a college two of her children would later attend.

    Wedded bliss

    After a year of dating, Kris and Lisa got married in Malibu.

    The pair wed on February 18, 1983, in an intimate ceremony at the Pepperdine University chapel.

    After marrying, the couple went onto have a huge brood of kids.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vjp9r_0voc2oHP00
    Kris and Lisa seen here in 2001
    AP:Associated Press

    Meet the kids

    Together, Lisa and Kris welcomed five children, bringing his total to eight kids .

    Their first child, Jesse, was born nine months after their wedding, on October 7, 1983.

    Jesse went into acting, playing Neil Hultgrin on Days Of Our Lives and Kevin in movie Bloodline, but since 2013 has been out of the limelight.

    Jesse’s brother Jody was born two years after him on May 21, 1985.

    He is best known for being a former professional WWE wrestler.

    Their third son, Johnny, was born in 1988.

    He has a law degree and took over the Kristofferson family business in partnership with Morris Higham Management in 2021.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Ludx_0voc2oHP00
    Kris and Lisa had five children together including Jesse
    Getty
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30D8WD_0voc2oHP00
    Baby Jody went onto become a WWE wrestler
    Getty

    Kelly Marie is Kris and Lisa’s only daughter, and was born on November, 1, 1990,

    Like her famous father, she is both an actress and musician, and even performed with him at Magnolia Fest in Florida in 2013.

    The pair sang a father-daughter rendition of his song The Wonder.

    Next Lisa and Kris had their final child, Blake, who was born on July 27, 1994.

    He went onto study at Pepperdine University, just like his big brother Johnny had done, but has kept out of the spotlight.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZI04k_0voc2oHP00
    The couple had a blended family – seen here with Kris’ daughter Tracy from his first marriage
    Getty

    Blended family

    In addition to their five children, Lisa is also stepmom to Kris’ three children from his previous marriages.

    He has two children with first wife Frances Beer – Tracy and Kris Jr. `

    Kris also has one daughter, Casey, from his second marriage to Rita Coolidge.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QTN1x_0voc2oHP00
    Kris sadly passed away aged 88

    Kris sadly passes away

    Lisa and her family were left devastated when Kris sadly passed away on September 28, 2024.

    Tributes poured in for the singer who played with Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash and is best known for the hit Me And Bobby McGee.

    Country Music Hall of Fame CEO Kyle Young said: “Kris Kristofferson believed creativity is God-given, and those who ignore such a gift are doomed to unhappiness.

    “He preached that a life of the mind gives voice to the soul, and his work gave voice not only to his soul but to ours.

    “He leaves a resounding legacy.”

