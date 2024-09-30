Open in App
    • The US Sun

    Kansas City Chiefs stars spotted wearing t-shirts supporting Travis Kelce before his best performance of season

    By Sunni Upal,

    3 days ago

    KANSAS City Chiefs stars have shown their support for Travis Kelce despite his struggles to start the season.

    Some Chiefs players were spotted wearing t-shirt tributes in honor of the tight end.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4975SN_0voc1uRA00
    Travis Kelce was supported by his teammates ahead of Kansas City’s Week 4 game
    Reuters
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31d2yp_0voc1uRA00
    Kelce turned in his best performance of the 2024 season at SoFi Stadium on Sunday
    Reuters

    Kelce , 34, has had a meager start to the 2024 season, with claims he has either slowed down or is distracted by his relationship with Taylor Swift.

    The tight end had eight catches for just 69 yards through three games this NFL season.

    Head coach Andy Reid was even forced to shut down suggestions that Kelce could see a more limited role .

    Ahead of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers – teammates were spotted showing their support for Kelce.

    Photos on social media showed receivers Rashee Rice, Mecole Hardman and Juju Smith-Schuster’s tribute.

    The receivers wore a t-shirt with Kelce’s name on the front and photos of the tight end during warmups.

    On the back of the tee was the message ‘Dreamathon’ with more pics of Kelce.

    CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson first reported on the t-shirts .

    Wolfson is part of CBS’s top broadcast team and works the sidelines during games.

    She later added, “Update on the custom Kelce t-shirts – Rashee Rice got them for all the WRs to honor their leader and a guy who has mentored all of them especially Rice.”

    Kelce turned in his best performance of the 2024 season in Week 4.

    He had seven catches for 89 yards as the Chiefs improved to 4-0.

    Kansas City ran out 17-10 winners over their AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers.

    The win came at a cost as Rice went down with a potentially serious injury.

    The Chiefs fear he tore his ACL in a collision with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

    “The guys stepped up and filled in as good as they can the role that Rice has in our offense, which is a big one,” Mahomes said.

    Chiefs injury crisis

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VSlrr_0voc1uRA00

    Patrick Mahomes lost another offensive weapon to injury in the Week 4 win in Los Angeles

    The Chiefs saw wide receiver Rashee Rice taken off on the back of a medical cart at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

    Kansas City was already without free agency signing wide receiver Hollywood Brown (shoulder) and starting running back Isiah Pacheco (fractured fibula).

    Both are set to miss large parts of the 2024 NFL season.

    Speaking after Sunday’s win over the LA Chargers sent them to 4-0, Mahomes said, “All we can do now is go back to the basics and try to get guys opportunities to succeed.

    "The guys stepped up and filled in as good as they can the role that Rice has in our offense, which is a big one."

    “All we can do now is go back to the basics and try to get guys opportunities to succeed.

    “With Rashee going out early, you’ve got to put Kelce back in that situation where he is getting high-volume catches.

    “Then just with the Chargers taking away some of the outside stuff and leaving the middle of the field open and we were able to get Trav in some of those zone coverages.

    “The whole Kelce thing in general hasn’t been a worry to me.

    “I know whenever we need him he’s going to make plays, and that’s what he did today.”

