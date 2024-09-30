Pokémon announced the next seven-star tera raid and it’s coming this week

EVERY few weeks Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players receive a new super-difficult raid that they can challenge.

The last raid featured the Generation 5 Grass-type starter Serperior, and our next target comes from Generation 4.

Infernape is the next raid target in Scarlet and Violet Credit: The Pokémon Company

Infernape is the next target of seven-star raids, the Fire-type starter from Generation 4.

Chimchar and its evolutionary line were only introduced in the Indigo Disk DLC, so if you don’t own this add-on, this is your only chance to grab one.

Infernape can be a powerful attacker, and with the Iron Fist ability it powers up all of its punching moves.

It also has amazing coverage, so no type is particularly safe against it, making defensive play particularly important.

The evolution Infernape becomes a Fire-/Fighting-type, meaning that it has some good coverage against a number of types.

This Infernape comes with the Rock Tera type, so it will likely have a powerful Rock-type move like Stone Edge or Close Combat.

The seven-star Infernape raid is available for two weekends, giving you six opportunities to take on the raid.

It will be available from Friday, October 4, 2024, until Sunday, October 6, 2024, and again from Friday, October 11, 2024, until Sunday, October 13, 2024.

While you can take on the raid six times and collect the rewards as many times as you want, you’ll only be able to catch one Infernape.

However, it can be well worth taking on the raid multiple times, as you can get very valuable items like Ability Patches, Tera Shards, Bottle Caps, Herba Mystica, and money items.

You can also grab some Candies, which will help you level up Pokémon for future raids.

There will be another set of raids after this date, and there is no knowing when or if Infernape will be available again.

In competitive Pokémon, Regulation H will run until January, and Legendary and Paradox Pokémon are banned from competing.

This means that starter Pokémon are some of the strongest available in the game, except for the Pseudo-legendary Pokémon.

The upcoming seven-star raid is the perfect opportunity to pick up a strong Pokémon if you are hoping to build a team for the season.

If you’re interested in getting into other forms of competitive Pokémon, check out our Pokémon TCG Pocket preview for the upcoming mobile game.