The US Sun
Man, 66, denies kidnap & murder of Victoria Hall – 24 years after teen girl, 17, found dead in ditch
By Holly Christodoulou,2 days ago
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 5
Add a Comment
Michael LaBrake
2d ago
Sharon d Jackson
2d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tragedy as boy, 12, found dead in bedroom by family member just weeks after starting new term at school
The US Sun8 days ago
Boy, 6, screamed ‘Mummy… I’m going to die’ as he was pinned by car after being ‘rammed by farmer for stealing orange’
The US Sun1 day ago
THE STANDARD2 days ago
‘Exhausted’ student nurse, 28, died after waiting for 12 hours in A&E after weekend of long hospital shifts
The US Sun1 day ago
THE STANDARD5 days ago
Target apologizes after customer walks out of store after being ‘forced’ to use checkout option and lines were ‘30 deep’
The US Sun1 day ago
iHeartRadio3 days ago
5-year-old kid died after his mother and stepfather locked him and his younger brother in the basement, poured cold water on them, and beat him with a pipe and belt; pair found guilty
thetransferportalcfb.com5 days ago
NewsNinja7 hours ago
At least 25 feared dead as school bus carrying children aged 9 & 10 and their teachers bursts into flames in Thailand
The US Sun1 day ago
The US Sun19 hours ago
Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter demands divorce be overturned because she ‘hid $48m from him’ in settlement
The US Sun11 hours ago
NewsNinja7 hours ago
New details about tragic in-ring death of WWE legend Owen Hart as Vince McMahon explains why show continued
The US Sun2 days ago
The US Sun2 days ago
I was called to haul an old car away and found a 1966 classic valued around $70k – it’s a ‘labor of love’ to restore
The US Sun2 days ago
Teen Mom Jenelle Evans’ daughter Ensley & son Kaiser are seen ‘not going to school on weekdays’ after move to Las Vegas
The US Sun7 hours ago
The Mirror US3 days ago
NewsNinja1 day ago
Former WWE star Killswitch, 38, collapses and rushed to hospital after fiancee found him on the floor
The US Sun1 day ago
NewsNinja3 days ago
Newborn baby girl died after ambulance took more than 30 minutes to arrive when mum noticed she was ‘stone cold’
The US Sun4 hours ago
Everyone can see the smiling scarecrow – but you need 20/20 vision to spot the golf club in 7 seconds
The US Sun19 hours ago
The Independent1 day ago
André Emilio6 days ago
Mississippi News Group28 days ago
J. Souza10 days ago
David Heitz8 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.