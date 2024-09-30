Who is Kris Kristofferson’s ex-wife Rita Coolidge and when did the country singer divorce her?

Despite it being a case of “love at first sight”, their relationship was both musically fruitful and personally “volatile”.
Early life and musical influences
Rita was born on May 1, 1945, in Lafayette, Tennessee , a small town near Nashville.
She grew up in a musical family, with her father Dick Coolidge serving as a minister and her mother Charlotte working as a schoolteacher.
Rita had two sisters, Linda and Priscilla, as well as a brother named Raymond.
Her father was Cherokee, while her mother’s heritage was a mix of Cherokee and Scottish.
Music was an integral part of Rita’s upbringing, as she explained to Indian Artist magazine: “I was singing close harmony with my sisters in church when I was two. And later on, we had solo spots during service.
“Since my father and mother and grandmothers all sang, music was a natural part of our lives, just like sleeping and eating.”
The Coolidge sisters formed a singing trio during their childhood, showcasing their talents from an early age.
Early career and success
When she was 15, Rita and her family moved to Florida where she attended Florida State University to study art.
While studying she formed a folk group called R.C. And The Moonpies.
After graduating, she moved to Memphis and found work singing radio-station IDs and commercial jingles at the Pepper Sound studio.
