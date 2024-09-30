Who was NateNation? YouTube star who died in Michigan car accident

YouTube personality Nathan “NateNation” Narra recently died in a car crash in Michigan, leaving fans shocked.

The car enthusiast was found trapped in his Corvette Stingray and later died from his injuries - here’s what we know about the road traffic incident.

Nathan Narra died in a car crash in Detroit, Michigan Credit: Facebook@NateNation

Who Was NateNation?

Born on August 4, 2001, Nathan “Nate” Narra shot to fame on his YouTube channel NateNation for his car content.

His YouTube channel featured pranks, vlogs, and challenges which garnered more than 270,000 subscribers at the time of his death.

The 23-year-old made headlines in 2016 when he ran onto the field during a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins.

Occasionally, he would release Hip-hop music on his channel.

What happened to NateNation?

On September 22, 2024 the car influencer was killed in a Chevrolet Corvette rollover crash in Detroit, Michigan.

According to a report by local news outlet MLive, the Corvette Stingray was discovered upside-down leaning against a fence.

Nathan was found pinned down by the car.

He was transferred to the hospital following the crash but ultimately passed away from his injuries.

According to local authorities, no other vehicle was involved in the crash.

An eyewitness told Fox 2 Detroit News: “I saw the car over there smashed into the fence, and it didn’t look good.

“I detail his car all the time. So once I saw the car, and me being the car fanatic that I am, something in my gut told me, ‘That’s him’.”

Narra’s Instagram, X and Snapchat accounts have been taken down. His YouTube channel can still be found online.