Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The US Sun

    Who was NateNation? YouTube star who died in Michigan car accident

    By Vera Demertzis,

    2 days ago

    YouTube personality Nathan “NateNation” Narra recently died in a car crash in Michigan, leaving fans shocked.

    The car enthusiast was found trapped in his Corvette Stingray and later died from his injuries - here’s what we know about the road traffic incident.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34OzPN_0vob5DmS00
    Nathan Narra died in a car crash in Detroit, Michigan Credit: Facebook@NateNation

    Who Was NateNation?

    Born on August 4, 2001, Nathan “Nate” Narra shot to fame on his YouTube channel NateNation for his car content.

    His YouTube channel featured pranks, vlogs, and challenges which garnered more than 270,000 subscribers at the time of his death.

    The 23-year-old made headlines in 2016 when he ran onto the field during a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins.

    Occasionally, he would release Hip-hop music on his channel.

    What happened to NateNation?

    On September 22, 2024 the car influencer was killed in a Chevrolet Corvette rollover crash in Detroit, Michigan.

    According to a report by local news outlet MLive, the Corvette Stingray was discovered upside-down leaning against a fence.

    Nathan was found pinned down by the car.

    He was transferred to the hospital following the crash but ultimately passed away from his injuries.

    According to local authorities, no other vehicle was involved in the crash.

    An eyewitness told Fox 2 Detroit News: “I saw the car over there smashed into the fence, and it didn’t look good.

    “I detail his car all the time. So once I saw the car, and me being the car fanatic that I am, something in my gut told me, ‘That’s him’.”

    Narra’s Instagram, X and Snapchat accounts have been taken down. His YouTube channel can still be found online.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 9
    Add a Comment
    David Bodendoerfer
    1d ago
    Maybe he was racing an XKE.
    Blackqueensonlynofans
    2d ago
    And another one! 👋🏼 Keep racking them up 😈... they are no good here!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘Exhausted’ student nurse, 28, died after waiting for 12 hours in A&E after weekend of long hospital shifts
    The US Sun1 day ago
    TikTok influencer who ‘married herself’ dies by suicide at 26- Here’s why
    breezyscroll.com3 days ago
    Target apologizes after customer walks out of store after being ‘forced’ to use checkout option and lines were ‘30 deep’
    The US Sun1 day ago
    Tom Brady left speechless on Fox NFL Sunday after Terry Bradshaw admits he ‘stole identity’ of legendary NFL quarterback
    The US Sun2 days ago
    Minnesota husband beats wife to death after she refuses to appear on home renovation TV show with him
    The Mirror US4 days ago
    134 sailors were killed in the deadliest event on a US Navy vessel since the Second World War
    War History Online6 days ago
    Nicole Kidman's daughters rally around her during difficult time as Keith Urban confesses: 'We're getting through'
    HELLO8 days ago
    Meek Mill Wants to Pay $100,000 to Hire an Investigative Team to Find ‘Every Specific Detail’ Linking His Name to Diddy’s Case
    Complex8 days ago
    Teacher wins a house worth $2.6 million in lottery, but ends up with $6,600 instead due to a loophole
    MarketRealist2 days ago
    Ohio Sheriff Who Called Kamala A 'Laughing Hyena' Accused Of Using Inmates To Serve Food At Re-election Fundraiser
    Latin Times6 days ago
    4-year-old girl stabbed multiple times in the body and head by her aunt just because of a family dispute inside the home; aunt arrested
    Dayton Daily Mag6 days ago
    Samuel L. Jackson was too tired to resist wife and friend sending him to rehab
    rolling out8 days ago
    At least 25 feared dead as school bus carrying children aged 9 & 10 and their teachers bursts into flames in Thailand
    The US Sun1 day ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja7 hours ago
    5-year-old kid died after his mother and stepfather locked him and his younger brother in the basement, poured cold water on them, and beat him with a pipe and belt; pair found guilty
    thetransferportalcfb.com5 days ago
    Father, who strangled his 3-month-old son before he pulled the baby out of the car and began stomping on his head until he died, was put to death
    Dayton Daily Mag6 days ago
    Matthew McConaughey ‘Gaunt and Contorted’ Has His Loved Ones Worried: ‘He Needs to Get Help’
    thenerdstash.com2 days ago
    ‘Beautiful’ baby boy dies after mum fell asleep cuddling him when he woke up crying in the night
    The US Sun2 days ago
    Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter demands divorce be overturned because she ‘hid $48m from him’ in settlement
    The US Sun12 hours ago
    Wells Fargo customer’s ‘heart dropped’ as account was drained of $19,000 in terrifying call – bank said it couldn’t help
    The US Sun1 day ago
    I was called to haul an old car away and found a 1966 classic valued around $70k – it’s a ‘labor of love’ to restore
    The US Sun2 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Draymond Green fires back at NBA reporter saying people are worried about him: 'I am a successful Black man in America'
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Former WWE star Killswitch, 38, collapses and rushed to hospital after fiancee found him on the floor
    The US Sun1 day ago
    ‘Wonderful’ mum, 30, died days after miscarriage as NHS doctors failed to spot signs she’d caught deadly infection
    The US Sun2 days ago
    Lyle Menendez married model wife Anna Eriksson in secret wedding after she sent him a pity letter – but then he cheated
    The US Sun4 days ago
    Officials ID second Student from Los Osos High School who Sadly Died by Jumping from the Same Bridge
    Pain In The Pass3 days ago
    Retired NBA star Jeremy Lamb sparks major romance plot twist as he starts dating daughter of Kings owner worth $3.3bn
    The US Sun17 hours ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja7 hours ago
    Brit, 32, found dead at Bali hostel after pleading with staff to change his room & complaining he felt sick
    The US Sun1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy