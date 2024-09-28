iPhone owners warned of ‘huge sacrifice’ to enjoy cutting-edge AI features – would you do it?

IPHONE owners have been warned that they face a “huge sacrifice” to access the platform’s soon-to-be-released AI features.

Users will have to give up one of the most sought-after aspects of their devices to use Apple Intelligence, which is set to be rolled out over the coming months.

Apple will send the new tech out to compatible handsets by the end of this year.

Expected features include a smarter Siri , AI spellchecker and photo Clean Up tool.

Some iOS fans can already access the exclusive software with an early update.

The roll-out is then scheduled to end with the release of a “massive” Siri reconfiguration in January 2025.

However, experts are now warning that the revolutionary functions will carry a major trade-off.

In its “Introduction to Apple Intelligence on iPhone” note, the company outlined some of the requirements to download iOS 18.1, which will carry Apple AI from next month.

This revealed that Apple has “roped off” at least 4GB of storage space to house the AI – about the same as would be used by downloading a full-length film in HD.

That’s on top of the roughly 10GB that the operating system alone will occupy.

The latest iPhones have total storage of at least 128GB, but this will be effectively reduced to 110GB off the bat if the user wants to enjoy the AI software.

Additionally, the note went on to suggest that the amount of storage required would increase in the future as the system becomes more complex.

It explained: “Storage requirements for on-device Apple Intelligence models will increase as more features roll out.”

And it’s not just the software you have to worry about as Apple Intelligence also has a minimum hardware standard for use.

Even if you can access iOS 18.1, you will have to have one of the iPhone 16 models or the iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max to use it.

But it’s good news for iPad and Mac users as they aren’t left out in the cold.

Apple Intelligence will be rolled out to these devices as part of the Sequoia 15.1 update.

It comes after SunTech’s assistant editor Jamie Harris shared his review of the iPhone 16 after it was unveiled earlier this month.