    Fabian Caballero dead at 46: Former Arsenal and Dundee striker suddenly dies as tributes pour in

    By Alex Smith,

    2 days ago

    FORMER Arsenal star Fabian Caballero has died at the age of 46.

    The Paraguayan striker made three appearances for the club in the 1998/99 season, with just one coming in the Premier League.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19fA0i_0vmz5Mj900
    Fabian Caballero has passed away aged 46
    Rex
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pIVCK_0vmz5Mj900
    Fabian Caballero (left) has cult hero status at Dundee
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VUfDf_0vmz5Mj900
    Arsenal paid tribute to Caballero during their win over Leicester
    Rex

    He joined on loan Cerro Porteno at the age of 21 and featured heavily for the Gunners’ reserve side that year, scoring eight times in 16 appearances.

    The man nicknamed Tyson had a 19-year career, playing for sides in Argentina , Paraguay, South Korea, Cyprus, Greece and Chile.

    Caballero also had a five-year spell at Scottish side Dundee.

    He has cult hero status north of the border and was the club’s player of the year in 2003/04.

    Reports in Paraguay say Caballero’s death comes after he collapsed playing futsal with friends in the country’s capital Asuncion.

    Arsenal confirmed the sad news this morning, tweeting: “Everyone at the club is deeply saddened to hear of the sudden passing of our former player, Fabian Caballero.

    “Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”

    They paid tribute to Caballero during their 4-2 win over Leicester, projecting a picture of him on the screens at the Emirates.

    And the Paraguayan FA said in a statement: “The Paraguayan Football Association deeply regrets the passing of former footballer, Fabián Caballero, who had an outstanding career both in Paraguayan football and abroad.

    “We accompany the family and friends in this difficult time.”

    Tributes from fans have also poured in, with one saying: “Rest in peace legend.”

    Another wrote: “What a player. Tragic news.”

    A Dundee supporter added: “Absolutely struggling for words. Total shock. What a player. My favourite ever Dundee player and was lucky enough to meet him a few times. What a guy. Proper heartbroken by this one. Rest easy Fabian.”

    More commented: “Absolutely gutted to hear this news – Fabian will forever be remembered as a legend of this club. I loved watching him play and he lit up the park whenever he pulled on the dark blue shirt.”

    Former Dundee team mate Steve Lovell said: “I am devastated to hear the news of Fabian’s passing. He was a fan favourite and it’s easy to see why. He was such a gifted player and I never had the privilege of playing with someone quite like him again. RIP Fab.”

    After hanging up his boots, Caballero went into coaching and managed Sportivo Ameliano in his homeland.

    He also ran as an Asuncion city councillor in 2015.

    Lisa Lybrand
    8h ago
    Why are so many athletes dropping dead so quickly and so early?
    Michael LaBrake
    9h ago
    God Bless 🙏
