Victoria Beckham supported by famous family at her Paris Fashion Week show as son Cruz cosies up to stunning girlfriend

VICTORIA Beckham was supported by her famous family at her Paris Fashion Week show on Friday.

The fashion designer, 50, was joined by husband David Beckham , who looked dapper in a black tailored suit and tie.

Goff

davidbeckham/Instagram

Getty

Their youngest son Cruz , 19, stepped out alongside his stunning brunette girlfriend Jackie Apostel, who dazzled in a £990 cream satin cami gown from the VB line.

She completed her elegant look with a pair of black heels and a leather clutch bag and wore her hair in an chic updo.

Cruz looked in high spirits as he strolled arm in arm with the singer-songwriter, 18.

The teen, who is gearing up to finally launch his music career, wore a blue pinstripe suit, a white shirt with an oversized collar and white loafers.

The pair looked loved-up as he shielded his girlfriend from the rain with an umbrella.

Former England footballer David, 49, beamed as he posed for a photo with his 13-year-old daughter Harper , who donned a lilac satin floor-length gown – made by her fashion designer mother.

Also in the snap are Harper’s older brothers Romeo , 22, and Cruz.

Romeo wore a classic black t-shirt, matching trousers and sunglasses as he was seen putting a brotherly arm around his little sibling while Cruz later ditched his suit jacket as he showed off his retro outfit in the sweet picture.

David captioned the snap: “On the way to mum’s show and trying to get a picture was a little challenging. ‘Dad before you post it we all have to approve’.”

He added: “Love you all can’t wait to see you Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham.

“We love you mum and are so proud of you Victoria Beckham “.

The family were spotted leaving the hotel as they went to watch Victoria’s presentation of her Spring/Summer 2025 line in Paris .

Victoria and David’s eldest son Brooklyn, 25, and his wife Nicola Peltz, 29, were seen leaving the hotel together wearing twinned outfits.

The aspiring chef opted for a classic black tux while Nicola matched in a stylish shirt halterneck top with a black bow tie and trousers.

Earlier in the day, fashion icon Victoria was seen arriving at her Paris Fashion Week show wearing a black suit from her collection.

The Spice Girls singer then shared a clip of herself walking down a staircase following another successful show at PFW.

She wrote: “What an amazing night! Thank you so much to my incredible team, I love you all. Kisses from Paris xx Victoria.”

In another video, David could be seen sitting in the front row and beaming with pride for his wife.

Yesterday, Victoria was spotted going braless in a plunging suit ahead of her show.

Earlier this week Romeo was seen leaving a party with American photographer Gray Sorrenti.

Gray is the daughter of world-renowned fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti.

It comes after we told last month how Romeo had signed up to a celebrity dating app after his split from girlfriend Mia Regan.

This week The Sun revealed Posh and Becks are facing up to a year of misery at their £31m London home.

Their new next-door neighbours have had their grand renovation plans approved by the council.

The adjoining property – worth over £40m – is undergoing a major overhaul with the new owner transforming all five floors of the house, which boasts six bedrooms and an underground swimming pool .

Getty

Getty

Getty