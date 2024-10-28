10 questions Kalen DeBoer, Alabama football face during second off week

For Kalen DeBoer , leading an Alabama football team about to make a trip to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, it's as good of a time as any to have an off week.

After Alabama's 34-0 win against Missouri Saturday afternoon, DeBoer said the mindset is on recovery both physically and mentally ahead of the Crimson Tide's final run against LSU, Mercer, Oklahoma and Auburn.

It's a team, DeBoer said, that is on the cusp of doing something great, even with a College Football Playoff berth seemingly on the line in each game moving forward after two losses against Vanderbilt and Tennessee.

"There's always areas we can correct and be better, have some better awareness with some things," DeBoer said. "(We're) living in the gray area on some stuff and it's hurting us just from really taking a big, big step. And I feel like we're just right on the edge."

Here are 10 questions that remain for Alabama as it rests and prepares for its final stretch of the 2024 regular season.

Can Jalen Milroe return to Heisman-like form for Alabama football?

Jalen Milroe did not have to be the hero for Alabama vs. Missouri, scoring only one of the Crimson Tide 's four touchdowns against the Tigers . But the Crimson Tide will go where Milroe takes them. Can the redshirt junior return to the highly-accurate, explosive, dual-threat quarterback who may look like a Heisman Trophy candidate even if he is no longer in the race?

Did Alabama find its answer in the run game?

Missouri could not stop Alabama on the ground Saturday, something no SEC team really has had an issue with all season. Alabama guard Tyler Booker said Justice Haynes and Jam Miller at their best paired with Milroe's dual-threat ability "opens up the playbook." Can Alabama take advantage, especially against three SEC teams in LSU, Oklahoma and Auburn which have had trouble stopping the run?

Does Alabama have answers outside of Ryan Williams?

Germie Bernard has become a bright spot for the Alabama offense in SEC play, bringing in 19 catches for 338 yards and two touchdowns against conference opponents. But other than star freshman Ryan Williams, only one other player has a receiving touchdown against a conference opponent: Miller. Wide receivers not named Bernard and Williams have 17 catches for 239 yards and no scores. Can Alabama expand its wide receiver room ahead of the final stretch?

Can Ryan Williams break out when Alabama needs it most?

Williams remains one of the premier pass catchers in the SEC. But his production has waned a bit, bringing in 51% of his targets for an average of 60 receiving yards in each of his past four games. Williams is still Alabama's leading receiver significantly. And teams are beginning to notice.

Will Alabama football protect Jalen Milroe?

In five SEC games, Milroe has been sacked 11 times. Defensive ends such as South Carolina's Kyle Kennard, Tennessee's James Pearce Jr. and Missouri's Johnny Walker Jr. feasted on the outside of the Crimson Tide's offensive line. Can Elijah Pritchett, Kadyn Proctor and the rest of the Alabama offensive line give Milroe time and room to work?

Can the Alabama pass defense survive without Keon Sabb?

Alabama will be without safety Keon Sabb for the foreseeable future with what DeBoer calls a "lower-extremity injury." In the Crimson Tide's first full game without Sabb, Bray Hubbard shined, bringing in his first career interception and rarely leaving the field next to Malachi Moore. The Crimson Tide's pass defense assignments get tougher immediately, facing LSU's second-ranked passing game in the SEC, forcing Hubbard and young defensive backs like Zabien Brown and Jaylen Mbakwe under the microscope.

Will Alabama football generate enough pressure defensively?

Much of Kane Wommack's pressures in the early stages of Alabama football in 2024 were by three or four lineman alone, creating pressure by generating looks that force quarterbacks to hold onto the ball for longer periods of time. With that approach, Alabama has 45 tackles for loss and 18 sacks, each of which is tied for fourth-worst in the SEC. Especially ahead of a date with an LSU line that has allowed four sacks in seven games, will that approach on pressure work for the Crimson Tide?

Will the rate of Alabama football forced turnovers continue?

Alabama has been turning the ball over at a historic rate, generating 10 takeaways in its last three games. In 2024, the Crimson Tide averages 2.3 takeaways per game. Over the past three weeks, 10 takeaways have turned into an average of just over 16 points per game for opposing offenses. Alabama's ball-hawk attitude will have to work moving forward, especially against young quarterbacks at LSU and Oklahoma.

Will Alabama make special teams returns a weapon?

Cole Adams has been Alabama's main weapon at punt return. But a "lower-extremity injury" against Missouri is expected to leave him sidelined for a while, per DeBoer. No other returner, be it Emmanuel Henderson, Kendrick Law or even Williams, has found consistent success. Does the Crimson Tide have an answer in the return game, especially in the absence of Adams?

Can Alabama football overcome its penalty problems?

Alabama is one of the worst-penalized teams in college football. The Crimson Tide average over 79 penalty yards and nearly nine penalties per game. That is better than only seven teams in college football, and better than only one SEC team: Ole Miss. What will happen if the Crimson Tide can get out of its own way?

Colin Gay covers Alabama football for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at cgay@gannett.com or follow him @_ColinGay on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: 10 questions Kalen DeBoer, Alabama football face during second off week