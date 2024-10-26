What channel is Alabama football vs Missouri on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 9 game

Alabama football will see a top-25 matchup in its annual Homecoming game.

The No. 15 Crimson Tide will host No. 17 Missouri on Saturday afternoon at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

In its first meeting with Missouri since 2020 , Alabama is trying for its sixth-straight win against the Tigers , a streak that started in 1978.

Here is everything you need to know about the Alabama-Missouri game today including TV and streaming information, betting odds and more.

TV Channel: ABC

Alabama vs. Missouri will be broadcast nationally on ABC in Week 9 of the 2024 college football season. Joe Tessitore and Jordan Rogers will describe the action from the box at Bryant-Denny Stadium with Katie George reporting from the sideline. Streaming options for the game include Fubo , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

Alabama football vs Missouri time today

Date: Saturday, Oct. 26

Start time: 2:30 p.m. CT

The Alabama vs. Missouri game broadcast starts at 2:30 p.m. CT from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Alabama vs Missouri predictions, picks, odds

No. 15 Alabama 28, No. 17 Missouri 14 : Missouri has not seen an offense with the capability to score like Alabama in 2024. While the Crimson Tide offense has struggled at points, and Missouri's defense has been stout, Alabama should be in position for a comfortable win, especially with the injuries that plague the Tigers.

Odds: Alabama -17.5

O/U: 51.5 points

Alabama football schedule 2024

Aug. 31: Alabama 63, Western Kentucky 0

Sept. 7: Alabama 42, South Florida 16

Sept. 14: Alabama 42, Wisconsin 10

Sept. 28: Alabama 41, Georgia 34

Oct. 5: Vanderbilt 40, Alabama 35

Oct. 12: Alabama 27, South Carolina 25

Oct. 19: Tennessee 24, Alabama 17

Oct. 26: Alabama vs. Missouri; 2:30 p.m., ABC

Nov. 9: Alabama at LSU

Nov. 16: Alabama vs. Mercer; 1 p.m., SEC Network

Nov. 23: Alabama at Oklahoma

Nov. 30: Alabama vs. Auburn

Missouri football schedule 2024

Aug. 29: Missouri 51, Murray State 0

Sept. 7: Missouri 38, Buffalo 0

Sept. 14: Missouri 27, Boston College

Sept. 21: Missouri 30, Vanderbilt 27 (2OT)

Oct. 5: Texas A&M 41, Missouri 10

Oct. 12: Missouri 45, Massachusetts 3

Oct. 19: Missouri 21, Auburn 17

Oct. 26: Missouri at Alabama; 2:30 p.m. CT, ABC

Nov. 9: Missouri vs Oklahoma

Nov. 16: Missouri at South Carolina

Nov. 23: Missouri at Mississippi State

Nov. 30: Missouri vs. Arkansas

