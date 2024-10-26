Open in App
    The Tuscaloosa News

    What channel is Alabama football vs Missouri on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 9 game

    By Colin Gay, Tuscaloosa News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IcYQ0_0wMz66cs00

    Alabama football will see a top-25 matchup in its annual Homecoming game.

    The No. 15 Crimson Tide will host No. 17 Missouri on Saturday afternoon at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

    In its first meeting with Missouri since 2020 , Alabama is trying for its sixth-straight win against the Tigers , a streak that started in 1978.

    Watch Alabama vs Missouri live on Fubo (free trial)

    Here is everything you need to know about the Alabama-Missouri game today including TV and streaming information, betting odds and more.

    What channel is Alabama vs Tennessee on today?

    TV Channel: ABC

    Livestream: Fubo (free trial)

    Alabama vs. Missouri will be broadcast nationally on ABC in Week 9 of the 2024 college football season. Joe Tessitore and Jordan Rogers will describe the action from the box at Bryant-Denny Stadium with Katie George reporting from the sideline. Streaming options for the game include Fubo , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

    Alabama football vs Missouri time today

    Date: Saturday, Oct. 26

    Start time: 2:30 p.m. CT

    The Alabama vs. Missouri game broadcast starts at 2:30 p.m. CT from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

    Alabama vs Missouri predictions, picks, odds

    No. 15 Alabama 28, No. 17 Missouri 14 : Missouri has not seen an offense with the capability to score like Alabama in 2024. While the Crimson Tide offense has struggled at points, and Missouri's defense has been stout, Alabama should be in position for a comfortable win, especially with the injuries that plague the Tigers.

    Odds: Alabama -17.5

    O/U: 51.5 points

    Alabama football schedule 2024

    • Aug. 31: Alabama 63, Western Kentucky 0
    • Sept. 7: Alabama 42, South Florida 16
    • Sept. 14: Alabama 42, Wisconsin 10
    • Sept. 28: Alabama 41, Georgia 34
    • Oct. 5: Vanderbilt 40, Alabama 35
    • Oct. 12: Alabama 27, South Carolina 25
    • Oct. 19: Tennessee 24, Alabama 17
    • Oct. 26: Alabama vs. Missouri; 2:30 p.m., ABC
    • Nov. 9: Alabama at LSU
    • Nov. 16: Alabama vs. Mercer; 1 p.m., SEC Network
    • Nov. 23: Alabama at Oklahoma
    • Nov. 30: Alabama vs. Auburn

    Missouri football schedule 2024

    • Aug. 29: Missouri 51, Murray State 0
    • Sept. 7: Missouri 38, Buffalo 0
    • Sept. 14: Missouri 27, Boston College
    • Sept. 21: Missouri 30, Vanderbilt 27 (2OT)
    • Oct. 5: Texas A&M 41, Missouri 10
    • Oct. 12: Missouri 45, Massachusetts 3
    • Oct. 19: Missouri 21, Auburn 17
    • Oct. 26: Missouri at Alabama; 2:30 p.m. CT, ABC
    • Nov. 9: Missouri vs Oklahoma
    • Nov. 16: Missouri at South Carolina
    • Nov. 23: Missouri at Mississippi State
    • Nov. 30: Missouri vs. Arkansas

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    Colin Gay covers Alabama football for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at cgay@gannett.com or follow him @_ColinGay on X, formerly known as Twitter.

    This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: What channel is Alabama football vs Missouri on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 9 game

