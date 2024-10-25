Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Tuscaloosa News

    3 matchups that could define Alabama football vs Missouri Saturday

    By Colin Gay, Tuscaloosa News,

    2 days ago

    Kalen DeBoer is impressed with what Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz has built. It's a much different Tigers team than Alabama football is used to seeing.

    It's a Missouri team that has won 17 of its last 20 games, a Missouri team that has appeared in the Top 15 of the last 20 US LBM Coaches Polls.

    "Just a resilient group, won some close games," DeBoer said of Missouri. "So we’ve got another great task at hand as they’re all going to always be in the SEC. Our guys are looking forward to the challenge."

    Alabama kicks off against Missouri at 2:30 p.m. CT at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide -Tigers game will be broadcast on ABC.

    Here are three matchups to watch in Saturday's Homecoming game between Alabama vs. Missouri.

    Familiarity between Alabama football coordinators and Missouri coordinators

    The upcoming chess match between Alabama vs. Missouri's coordinators Saturday afternoon carries a bit of extra weight.

    Missouri defensive coordinator Corey Batoon was Kane Wommack's defensive coordinator at South Alabama from 2021-23, and worked under Kane's father Dave Wommack at Ole Miss from 2012-16.

    "I think the way that they play, I think the effort, the toughness, the physicality, the disruption of the football, I think those are the things that you see aside from maybe some similarities schematically because I think great coaches like the ones we’re going against this week, they just adjust to who they have and what their players do best," Alabama offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said. "And so year to year that may look different. But I think the style of play and how they play, those are things that show up with coach Wommack and coach Batoon.”

    Missouri offensive coordinator Kirby Moore was DeBoer's pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach at Fresno State. In Moore, Wommack said he expects an explosive game plan on the outside with "a lot of different things and pictures that they're going to show you."

    "A lot of those schemes and tendancies are similar to ours," Alabama co-defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler said. "But it's kind of fun to go against a version of our own."

    Alabama pass rush vs Missouri QB Drew Pyne

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WeGMI_0wLQu91Q00

    Drew Pyne was not comfortable against Auburn.

    The Missouri quarterback, who moved into the starting role against Auburn when Brady Cook was sidelined with an injury, was limited to 78 passing yards and completed 10 of 21 pass attempts.

    Pyne is expected to be thrust into his first start of the season against Alabama. And the Crimson Tide must continue to make Pyne uncomfortable, mixing traditional three- and four-man pass rushes with blitzes to disrupt Pyne's timing and Missouri's ability to move the ball downfield.

    That's not all on Alabama's pass rush, a unit that averages more than two sacks per game. It was not all on Auburn either, a unit that recorded one sack against Pyne last week, but five sacks and six tackles-for-loss overall.

    Consistent discomfort is a key for Alabama against Pyne, whether through pressure or shifting pictures in the defensive backfield, enough for the second-string quarterback to hold onto the football.

    Alabama cornerbacks vs Missouri WR Luther Burden

    Maurice Linguist knows Missouri will find a way to get Luther Burden the football Saturday, no matter who the Tigers' quarterback is.

    "I think he's going to end up being a high draft pick," Linguist said of Burden, who he described as a weapon everywhere from the outside, both slot positions and in the backfield with the "speed on the GPS and on film" to get over the top and create separation.

    The deep ball is something Alabama defensive backs have been susceptible to, something Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava continuously tested the Crimson Tide with.

    Burden and the Missouri offense will likely follow suit, giving Domani Jackson, Jaylen Mbakwe and whichever Alabama cornerback is assigned to him their toughest task yet.

    Colin Gay covers Alabama football for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at cgay@gannett.com or follow him @_ColinGay on X, formerly known as Twitter.

    This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: 3 matchups that could define Alabama football vs Missouri Saturday

    Related Search

    Alabama vs MissouriAlabama footballCollege footballCollege SportsAmerican footballCollege football rankings

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Absent CFP berth, bowl opt-outs a pending reality for Alabama football
    The Tuscaloosa News2 days ago
    Alabama football SEC availability report: Final Crimson Tide injury list before Missouri
    The Tuscaloosa News16 hours ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group28 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group25 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA1 day ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    Road closing today: Making way for delivery of ‘massive’ cupola going to Downs of Nicholson
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria13 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    American Airlines Refuses to Accommodate Disabled Veteran Amputee and Violates ADA and ACAA...AGAIN.
    Dr. Rob Garcia 18 hours ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA12 hours ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Here’s when early voting begins on the First Coast
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Cleburne Woman Charged with Fatal Stabbing of Father-in-Law
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Transgender rights: Protesters, supporters try to drown out rhetoric at Colorado Capitol
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican attempt to quickly reinstate invalidated election rules
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt16 days ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern10 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy