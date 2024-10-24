Alabama football vs Missouri: Score prediction, scouting report, betting odds

For the second straight home game, Alabama football is looking to get back on track.

Coming off a 24-17 road loss to Tennessee , No. 15 Alabama will host No. 17 Missouri at Bryant-Denny Stadium at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday on ABC.

Alabama will try and stretch its home win streak to 10 with a victory against the Tigers . But the Crimson Tide has not seen this iteration of Missouri, a team that has won 17 of its last 20 games.

"Coach (Eliah) Drinkwitz, especially over the last two years — but I know it takes time for him to build to this — has done a great job," Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said. Great football coach just as far as how he's developing guys and bring the right people into his program."

Here's our scouting report and score prediction of Missouri's upcoming meeting with Alabama.

Missouri football players to know

QB Drew Pyne : For the past three seasons, Brady Cook has been the cog that makes the Missouri offense go. And heading into Saturday, Cook is expected to be sidelined with an ankle injury, leaving former Notre Dame and Arizona State quarterback Drew Pyne as the likely leader Saturday. Potentially without running back Nate Noel as well, expect the Tigers to have less at their disposal, but remain conservative and safe in terms of an offensive scheme.

: For the past three seasons, Brady Cook has been the cog that makes the Missouri offense go. And heading into Saturday, Cook is expected to be sidelined with an ankle injury, leaving former Notre Dame and Arizona State quarterback Drew Pyne as the likely leader Saturday. Potentially without running back Nate Noel as well, expect the Tigers to have less at their disposal, but remain conservative and safe in terms of an offensive scheme. WR Luther Burden : Alabama's short-handed secondary will have its tallest task of the season in Luther Burden: a former five-star who had over 1,200 receiving yards in 2023, and leads the team in receptions (37) and touchdowns (6).

: Alabama's short-handed secondary will have its tallest task of the season in Luther Burden: a former five-star who had over 1,200 receiving yards in 2023, and leads the team in receptions (37) and touchdowns (6). Nickel Daylan Carnell: Daylan Carnell has done a bit of everything from Missouri's STAR position, one where he's consistently in the backfield and consistently batting balls down, already nearing career highs in both tackles-for-loss and pass deflections. Wherever the football is, Carnell will be there against Alabama.

Alabama football vs Missouri history

Alabama does not have much of a history with Missouri. But it's a history the Crimson Tide has dominated, winning five of seven meetings against the Tigers.

Alabama will try and continue its five-game winning streak against Missouri, one that started back on Sept. 16, 1978. The Crimson Tide's last loss to Missouri was Sept. 8, 1975 when the Tigers beat Alabama 20-7 in Birmingham.

Alabama vs Missouri offense stats

Third down conversion percentage

Alabama : 42.2% (No. 50 nationally)

: 42.2% (No. 50 nationally) Missouri : 49.1% (No. 15)

Passing offense

Alabama : 259.7 passing yards per game (No. 37)

: 259.7 passing yards per game (No. 37) Missouri : 250.1 passing yards per game (No. 50)

Red zone offense

Alabama : 82.1% (No. 82 - tied)

: 82.1% (No. 82 - tied) Missouri : 92.9% (No. 19 - tied)

Rushing offense

Alabama : 164.3 rushing yards per game (No. 59)

: 164.3 rushing yards per game (No. 59) Missouri : 172.3 rushing yards per game (No. 53)

Sacks allowed

Alabama : 2.14 sacks per game (No. 78 - tied)

: 2.14 sacks per game (No. 78 - tied) Missouri : 2.29 sacks per game (No. 87 - tied)

Scoring offense

Alabama : 38.1 points per game (No. 19)

: 38.1 points per game (No. 19) Missouri : 31.7 points per game (No. 44 - tied)

Total offense

Alabama : 424 yards per game (No. 46)

: 424 yards per game (No. 46) Missouri : 422.4 yards per game (No. 47)

Alabama vs Missouri defense stats

Third down defense

Alabama : 32.7% (No. 31 nationally)

: 32.7% (No. 31 nationally) Missouri : 28.6% (No. 9)

Passing yards allowed

Alabama : 210.6 passing yards per game (No. 57)

: 210.6 passing yards per game (No. 57) Missouri : 157.6 passing yards per game (No. 9)

Red zone defense

Alabama : 81.8% (No. 56 - tied)

: 81.8% (No. 56 - tied) Missouri : 78.6% (No. 34 - tied)

Rushing defense

Alabama : 141.3 rushing yards per game (No. 63)

: 141.3 rushing yards per game (No. 63) Missouri : 115.4 rushing yards per game (No. 34)

Sacks

Alabama : 2.43 sacks per game (No. 35 - tied)

: 2.43 sacks per game (No. 35 - tied) Missouri : 2.29 sacks per game (No. 49 - tied)

Scoring defense

Alabama : 21.29 points per game (No. 42 - tied)

: 21.29 points per game (No. 42 - tied) Missouri : 15.57 points per game (No. 10)

Total defense

Alabama : 351.9 yards per game (No. 59 - tied)

: 351.9 yards per game (No. 59 - tied) Missouri : 273 yards per game (No. 9)

Alabama vs Missouri spread

Note: Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Oct. 23

Spread : Alabama -14

: Alabama -14 O/U : 55.5 points

Alabama vs Missouri score prediction

No. 15 Alabama 28, No. 17 Missouri 14 : Missouri has not seen an offense with the capability to score like Alabama. But for the past three weeks, the Crimson Tide has been unable to develop any consistency on offense — displaying a nearly non-existent run game and a predictable pass game. Missouri's defense has been stout. Expect that to show up Saturday. But with an offense that could be without both Cook and Noel, Alabama should head into its second off week with a comfortable win.

