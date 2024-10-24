When was Missouri's last win against Alabama football? What to know

Alabama football and Missouri do not have much of a storied history.

The Crimson Tide and the Tigers will face off for the eighth time at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium . It will be their first meeting since Sept. 26, 2020.

But it's a series Alabama has dominated.

The Crimson Tide has won each of its past five meetings against Missouri, including each of the four games against the Tigers since they joined the SEC in 2012.

Missouri last win vs Alabama football

Missouri's last win against Alabama came 48 years ago.

The unranked Tigers beat No. 2 Alabama 20-7 in the season opener of the 1975 season. It was the Crimson Tide 's only loss of the season, which ended with a Sugar Bowl win against Penn State.

Missouri has not scored more than 20 points against the Crimson Tide since beating Alabama 35-10 in the 1968 Gator Bowl.

Alabama vs Missouri history

Dec. 28, 1968: Missouri 35, Alabama 10

Sept. 8, 1975: Missouri 20, Alabama 7

Sept. 16, 1978: Alabama 38, Missouri 20

Oct. 13, 2012: Alabama 42, Missouri 10

Dec. 6, 2014: Alabama 42, Missouri 12

Oct. 13, 2018: Alabama 39, Missouri 10

Sept. 26, 2020: Alabama 38, Missouri 19

