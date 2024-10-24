Open in App
    When was Missouri's last win against Alabama football? What to know

    By Colin Gay, Tuscaloosa News,

    2 days ago

    Alabama football and Missouri do not have much of a storied history.

    The Crimson Tide and the Tigers will face off for the eighth time at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium . It will be their first meeting since Sept. 26, 2020.

    But it's a series Alabama has dominated.

    The Crimson Tide has won each of its past five meetings against Missouri, including each of the four games against the Tigers since they joined the SEC in 2012.

    Missouri last win vs Alabama football

    Missouri's last win against Alabama came 48 years ago.

    The unranked Tigers beat No. 2 Alabama 20-7 in the season opener of the 1975 season. It was the Crimson Tide 's only loss of the season, which ended with a Sugar Bowl win against Penn State.

    Missouri has not scored more than 20 points against the Crimson Tide since beating Alabama 35-10 in the 1968 Gator Bowl.

    Alabama vs Missouri history

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aH9s7_0wJukO7400

    • Dec. 28, 1968: Missouri 35, Alabama 10
    • Sept. 8, 1975: Missouri 20, Alabama 7
    • Sept. 16, 1978: Alabama 38, Missouri 20
    • Oct. 13, 2012: Alabama 42, Missouri 10
    • Dec. 6, 2014: Alabama 42, Missouri 12
    • Oct. 13, 2018: Alabama 39, Missouri 10
    • Sept. 26, 2020: Alabama 38, Missouri 19

    Colin Gay covers Alabama football for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at cgay@gannett.com or follow him @_ColinGay on X, formerly known as Twitter.

    This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: When was Missouri's last win against Alabama football? What to know

