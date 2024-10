What channel is Alabama football vs Missouri on Saturday? Time, TV schedule for 2024 game

Alabama football will return home in need of a bounce-back game.

Coming off a 24-17 road loss to rival Tennessee , Alabama's second loss of the 2024 season, the No. 15 Crimson Tide returns home Saturday against No. 17 Missouri.

The Crimson Tide has not faced the Tigers since Sept. 26, 2020, when Alabama got the 38-19 road win against Missouri. Alabama has five straight wins against Missouri dating back to 1978, including an SEC Championship win against the Tigers in 2014.

Alabama has not lost to Missouri since Sept. 8, 1975.

Here is what you need to know about Saturday's meeting between Alabama and Missouri, including game time and TV information.

What channel is Alabama football vs Missouri game on?

The Alabama-Missouri game will be shown on ABC and available for streaming on platforms such as Fubo , which offers a free trial.

Alabama football vs Missouri start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 26

Saturday, Oct. 26 Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

2:30 p.m. CT Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium; Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Alabama will kick off against Missouri at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Alabama football vs Missouri spread

Here is the initial betting information for Alabama vs. Missouri Saturday.

Note: Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Oct. 22

Spread: Alabama -14

Alabama -14 O/U: 55.5 points

Alabama football schedule 2024

Aug. 31: Alabama 63, Western Kentucky 0

Sept. 7: Alabama 42, South Florida 16

Sept. 14: Alabama 42, Wisconsin 10

Sept. 28: Alabama 41, Georgia 34

Oct. 5: Vanderbilt 40, Alabama 35

Oct. 12: Alabama 27, South Carolina 25

Oct. 19: Tennessee 24, Alabama 17

Oct. 26: Alabama vs. Missouri; 2:30 p.m., ABC

Nov. 9: Alabama at LSU

Nov. 16: Alabama vs. Mercer; 1 p.m., SEC Network

Nov. 23: Alabama at Oklahoma

Nov. 30: Alabama vs. Auburn

Missouri football schedule 2024

Aug. 29: Missouri 51, Murray State 0

Sept. 7: Missouri 38, Buffalo 0

Sept. 14: Missouri 27, Boston College

Sept. 21: Missouri 30, Vanderbilt 27 (2OT)

Oct. 5: Texas A&M 41, Missouri 10

Oct. 12: Missouri 45, Massachusetts 3

Oct. 19: Missouri 21, Auburn 17

Oct. 26: Missouri at Alabama; 2:30 p.m. CT, ABC

Nov. 9: Missouri vs Oklahoma

Nov. 16: Missouri at South Carolina

Nov. 23: Missouri at Mississippi State

Nov. 30: Missouri vs. Arkansas

Colin Gay covers Alabama football for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at cgay@gannett.com or follow him @_ColinGay on X, formerly known as Twitter.

