    Alabama football players were unaware of midgame hospital visit for Missouri QB Brady Cook

    By Emilee Smarr, Tuscaloosa News,

    2 days ago

    TUSCALOOSA — Alabama football 's film sessions on Missouri seem to have cut Missouri quarterback Brady Cook 's heroic return to defeat Auburn from the tape.

    Cook was one of college football's main headliners for Week 8 after commanding a 21-17 win over Hugh Freeze and company despite a midgame emergency room visit.

    During Tuesday's player availability at Mal Moore Athletic Facility, media got to see an unaware Crimson Tide defensive lineman Jah-Marien Latham react to the situation in real time.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3odVrY_0wHZIPwy00

    Pregame notes: What Bray Hubbard heard from Keon Sabb before starting for Alabama football

    Tide turning recruits: Alabama football lands 2025 TE commitment Marshall Pritchett

    Reporters gave Latham a run-down of the situation.

    "Brady Cook?" he asked, seemingly unaware that Cook would be visiting Tuscaloosa on Saturday.

    Media responded in unison:

    "Missouri's quarterback."

    Alabama football players learn about Missouri quarterback Brady Cook

    "Oh, I haven't too much kept up with that," Latham said.

    Missouri's returning starter hung around the hospital for a full MRI on the ankle that landed him there, but still managed to get back in time to suit up for two late touchdowns, highlighted by a 95-yard game-winning drive.

    When it was reiterated that Cook went to the hospital, Latham stood eyebrows raised, taken aback.

    "And he came back?" Latham asked.

    "That's a dog," he continued. "I like that."

    Defensive back Bray Hubbard was another who said he "hadn't heard" about Cook's trip to the hospital. The sophomore took the time to show that he still knows Missouri's offense before lacing up his shoes to start for a sidelined Keon Sabb on Saturday.

    "They like to push the ball. They've got three great receivers, a great quarterback, he's got experience, and they've got good running backs," Hubbard said. "They're going to do a little bit of everything."

    Others like junior defensive back Domani Jackson were aware of the situation, but the transfer from USC was almost visibly unimpressed, simply calling Cook a "great ball player" among a variety of tight-lipped answers given during his press conference.

    But this weekend, the Crimson Tide could end up facing backup and Notre Dame transfer Drew Pyne.

    What's the word on Missouri quarterback Brady Cook?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QcEao_0wHZIPwy00

    During Mizzou press conferences on Tuesday, Tigers coach Eliah Drinkwitz was vague with reporters regarding the status of Cook's health.

    "I don't have much of one, just because we haven't practiced. We practice this afternoon, so I don't know for sure either way. We'll follow SEC protocols, and we'll get that information out tomorrow night," Drinkwitz said.

    Cook's diagnosis hasn't been confirmed by Missouri. However, a postgame clip of Drinkwitz telling the team that Cook has a "high ankle sprain" has circulated on social media, per Power Mizzou .

    The 247Sports affiliate noted that Tuesday practices won't feature the open period it usually allows reporters for viewing. Drinkwitz even struggled to confirm whether Cook would participate in workouts, asking journalists to "define participating in practice."

    "I anticipate that he will be out at practice, but that's why I'm not letting you be at practice so that y'all can't worry about what he's doing or not doing in practice," Drinkwitz told media members.

    Emilee Smarr covers Alabama basketball and Crimson Tide athletics for the Tuscaloosa News. She can be reached via email at esmarr@gannett.com.

    This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football players were unaware of midgame hospital visit for Missouri QB Brady Cook

