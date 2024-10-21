Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Tuscaloosa News

    Keon Sabb injury update: Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer updates Crimson Tide safety status

    By Colin Gay, Tuscaloosa News,

    2 days ago

    Alabama football will be without starting safety Keon Sabb for the foreseeable future.

    Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said Keon Sabb is out with what he called a "lower extremity injury" and that Sabb will be "down for a while."

    DeBoer said safety Bray Hubbard is "working hard for this opportunity" to fill in at safety for Sabb.

    "It's next-man-up mentality," DeBoer said.

    Sabb first appeared on the Crimson Tide 's SEC availability report with an unspecified injury Thursday and Friday before he was listed as a game-time decision for Saturday's rivalry meeting with the Volunteers .

    Midway through the second quarter, Sabb hobbled off the field helped by trainers. Sabb's left leg was being wrapped up on the sideline. He returned to the game in the second half, and played 30 snaps overall.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=405P2q_0wFsMH0700

    Sabb has 39 tackles, a tackle-for-loss and two interceptions in 2024. He had two tackles and a pass deflection against Tennessee.

    Alabama plays Missouri at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

    Colin Gay covers Alabama football for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at cgay@gannett.com or follow him @_ColinGay on X, formerly known as Twitter.

    This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Keon Sabb injury update: Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer updates Crimson Tide safety status

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    How and when do Tennessee and Vanderbilt have to pay Alabama football for field-storming?
    The Tuscaloosa News2 days ago
    What Bray Hubbard heard from Keon Sabb before starting for Alabama football
    The Tuscaloosa News1 day ago
    Alabama football lands 2025 TE commitment Marshall Pritchett. What it means for Crimson Tide
    The Tuscaloosa News1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Novel explores mistreatment of Native American girl | DON NOBLE
    The Tuscaloosa News1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Six things you should know about Spanish Moss
    Explore Beaufort SC23 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group9 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Florida Housing Market Plummets: Unsold Homes Pile Up Amid Market Forces, New Laws & Hurricanes
    Edmond Thorne4 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC1 day ago
    Deegan stands by comment on ‘concentration camps,’ but regrets causing pain
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily11 days ago
    Early voting starts in Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know
    Wisconsin Watch2 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker10 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA5 days ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents2 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz17 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy