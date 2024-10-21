Alabama football will be without starting safety Keon Sabb for the foreseeable future.

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said Keon Sabb is out with what he called a "lower extremity injury" and that Sabb will be "down for a while."

DeBoer said safety Bray Hubbard is "working hard for this opportunity" to fill in at safety for Sabb.

"It's next-man-up mentality," DeBoer said.

Sabb first appeared on the Crimson Tide 's SEC availability report with an unspecified injury Thursday and Friday before he was listed as a game-time decision for Saturday's rivalry meeting with the Volunteers .

Midway through the second quarter, Sabb hobbled off the field helped by trainers. Sabb's left leg was being wrapped up on the sideline. He returned to the game in the second half, and played 30 snaps overall.

Sabb has 39 tackles, a tackle-for-loss and two interceptions in 2024. He had two tackles and a pass deflection against Tennessee.

Alabama plays Missouri at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Colin Gay covers Alabama football for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at cgay@gannett.com or follow him @_ColinGay on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Keon Sabb injury update: Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer updates Crimson Tide safety status